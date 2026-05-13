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Υψηλή βαθμολογία
Ανδρική μπλούζα υψηλών επιδόσεων Dri-FIT UV με κουκούλα και φερμουάρ σε όλο το μήκος Nike Primary NanoKnit - Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey

Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά

Nike Primary NanoKnit

Ανδρική μπλούζα υψηλών επιδόσεων Dri-FIT UV με κουκούλα και φερμουάρ σε όλο το μήκος

Έκπτωση 30%
Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
Μαύρο/Μαύρο
Light Army/Medium Olive/Heather/Light Army
Baroque Brown/Tar/Heather/Baroque Brown
Επιλογή μεγέθουςΟδηγός μεγεθών
  • Χαλαρή εφαρμογή. Προτίμησε ένα μέγεθος μικρότερο

Αυτό το προϊόν είναι φτιαγμένο από τουλάχιστον 75% ίνες ανακυκλωμένου πολυέστερ

Κάντε την προπόνησή σας και συνεχίστε την ημέρα σας με αυτό το ευέλικτο φούτερ με κουκούλα. Το ελαστικό ύφασμα NanoKnit, που οφείλει το όνομά του στα εξαιρετικά λεπτά νήματα και τη σφιχτή πλέξη του, είναι ανάλαφρο και εξαιρετικά απαλό. Το συνδυάσαμε με την τεχνολογία απομάκρυνσης του ιδρώτα και την προστασία από τις ακτίνες UV για να κάνουμε αυτό το στρώμα απαραίτητο για υψηλές επιδόσεις.


  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
  • Στυλ: II1308-085

Nike Primary NanoKnit

Έκπτωση 30%

Κάντε την προπόνησή σας και συνεχίστε την ημέρα σας με αυτό το ευέλικτο φούτερ με κουκούλα. Το ελαστικό ύφασμα NanoKnit, που οφείλει το όνομά του στα εξαιρετικά λεπτά νήματα και τη σφιχτή πλέξη του, είναι ανάλαφρο και εξαιρετικά απαλό. Το συνδυάσαμε με την τεχνολογία απομάκρυνσης του ιδρώτα και την προστασία από τις ακτίνες UV για να κάνουμε αυτό το στρώμα απαραίτητο για υψηλές επιδόσεις.

Πλεονεκτήματα

  • Η τεχνολογία Nike Dri-FIT απομακρύνει τον ιδρώτα από το δέρμα για πιο γρήγορη εξάτμιση, στεγνή αίσθηση και άνετη εφαρμογή.
  • Τα κεντημένα καψούλια κάτω από τα χέρια προσφέρουν καλύτερο αερισμό για δροσερή αίσθηση.
  • Τα τροποποιημένα μανίκια σε στυλ ρεγκλάν προσφέρουν πλήρη ελευθερία κινήσεων.
  • Οι ραφές χαμηλού προφίλ προσθέτουν απαλότητα.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • Πλαϊνές τσέπες
  • Κεντημένο λογότυπο Swoosh
  • Σώμα: 90% πολυέστερ / 10% σπάντεξ. Επένδυση κουκούλας: 75% πολυεστέρας/13% βαμβάκι/12% ρεγιόν.
  • Πλύσιμο στο πλυντήριο
  • Εισαγόμενο προϊόν
  • Αυτό το προϊόν προσφέρει αντηλιακή προστασία UVA και UVB στις περιοχές που καλύπτονται από το ύφασμα. Για την προστασία των εκτεθειμένων περιοχών, συνιστάται η χρήση αντηλιακής κρέμας υψηλής ποιότητας.
  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Smoke Grey/Heather/Smoke Grey
  • Στυλ: II1308-085

Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

    • Το μοντέλο φοράει μέγεθος M και έχει ύψος 1,85 m
    • Κανονική εφαρμογή: πρακτική, κλασική επιλογή
    • Χαλαρή εφαρμογή. Προτίμησε ένα μέγεθος μικρότερο
  • Οδηγός μεγεθών

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

    • Το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα Nike ξεκινά ως ανακυκλωμένα πλαστικά μπουκάλια, τα οποία καθαρίζονται, τεμαχίζονται σε νιφάδες και μετατρέπονται σε σφαιρίδια. Στη συνέχεια, τα σφαιρίδια μετατρέπονται σε νέο νήμα υψηλής ποιότητας που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα μας, προσφέροντας κορυφαίες επιδόσεις με μικρότερο αντίκτυπο στο περιβάλλον.
    • Εκτός από τη μείωση των αποβλήτων, το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ μειώνει τις εκπομπές διοξειδίου του άνθρακα έως 30% συγκριτικά με τη διαδικασία κατασκευής νέου πολυέστερ από την αρχή. Η Nike συλλέγει κατά μέσο όρο ένα δισεκατομμύριο πλαστικά μπουκάλια από χωματερές και πλωτές οδούς.

Κριτικές (26)

4.3 αστέρια

  • Utilitarian Material Leading to the Future

    Black Zippy

    This is an awesome and versatile piece that could be utilized in a variety of ways. The material is soft and stretchy, and the hoodie is insanely comfortable. One of my favorite features of the hoodie is the front pockets-- not only are they great for keeping my hands warm, but also the right pocket has a small inner pocket that works great for keys or a thin phone. (As a left-handed person, I would suggest having the inner pocket on both sides since it's SO useful and doesn't alter the silhouette at all.) The double ended zipper is awesome, allowing the wearer to sit down easily and unzip from the bottom while staying warm up top. The defining feature of this piece is the hood. I love how it connects with the top zipper, keeping my neck and face warm even in wind. To that point, this hoodie provides outstanding wind protection without being overly warm-- perfect for running in San Francisco, where one's temperature varies widely based on running uphill vs downhill and in the fog or the sun. The stretch and fit also allow fluid movement, optimal for an outdoor boxing or lifting session. I have the hoodie in black, and with this clean color, the piece is incredibly versatile-- I can easily shift from hanging around the house to a workout to a night out, staying warm with an excellent layer. Overall, love this hoodie and will wear it for a long time. It'll be great for travel.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Nike Dri Fit

    Nike jacket

    I recently tried this men’s Dri-FIT jacket, and overall I’m really pleased with it. The material is lightweight, breathable, and does a great job keeping you cool and dry throughout the day—perfect for workouts or just running errands. The only downside for me was the sizing. It fit a little bigger than expected, so I’d recommend sizing down if you prefer a more fitted look. Aside from that, the comfort and performance definitely stand out. Overall, I would recommend this product for anyone looking for a comfortable, moisture-wicking jacket with great quality.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Great hoodie

    Torr80

    The Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie has been one of my go to sweatshirts. The hoodies material is really soft and comfortable, conforming to the shape of my body adding an athletic look to my wardrobe. The dri-fit provided a cooling sensation when worn in hot weather and warmth in cold weather making for adaptability. I enjoyed the double zipper. It’s a nice feature that allows me to style the hoodie in multiple ways to go with my outfit or comfort level. The One thing I would change would be the length of the torso. The hoodie would rise up at the waist when I would raise my arms above my head. Overall, this is a phenomenal hoodie to have in your closet. It combines versatility and style into one comfortable essential to add to your wardrobe.

    Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση / προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων ή για απόκτηση έκπτωσης.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Ανδρική μπλούζα υψηλών επιδόσεων Dri-FIT UV με κουκούλα και φερμουάρ σε όλο το μήκος Nike Primary NanoKnit

Nike Primary NanoKnit

Έκπτωση 30%

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