triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
εικόνα 1 από 6
Ανδρική μπλούζα με κουκούλα Dri-FIT Trail Nike ACG "Magic Hour" - Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White

Nike ACG "Magic Hour"

Ανδρική μπλούζα με κουκούλα Dri-FIT Trail

79,99 €
Επιλογή μεγέθουςΟδηγός μεγεθών

Μπορεί να νιώθετε αρκετή ζέστη στο τρέξιμό σας, αλλά τι γίνεται όταν τρέχεις στα ορεινά μονοπάτια; Αυτή η μπλούζα με κουκούλα έχει φαρδιά γραμμή που μπορείς να συνδυάσεις εύκολα με άλλα ρούχα. Και το ύφασμα που απομακρύνει τον ιδρώτα εξασφαλίζει άνετη αίσθηση.


  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Στυλ: IO9667-323

Nike ACG "Magic Hour"

79,99 €

Μπορεί να νιώθετε αρκετή ζέστη στο τρέξιμό σας, αλλά τι γίνεται όταν τρέχεις στα ορεινά μονοπάτια; Αυτή η μπλούζα με κουκούλα έχει φαρδιά γραμμή που μπορείς να συνδυάσεις εύκολα με άλλα ρούχα. Και το ύφασμα που απομακρύνει τον ιδρώτα εξασφαλίζει άνετη αίσθηση.

Πλεονεκτήματα

  • Η τεχνολογία Nike Dri-FIT απομακρύνει τον ιδρώτα από το δέρμα για πιο γρήγορη εξάτμιση, στεγνή αίσθηση και άνετη εφαρμογή.
  • Το ανάλαφρο φλις με χνουδωτή υφή είναι απαλό και αεριζόμενο.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • Σώμα: 54% πολυέστερ/46% βαμβάκι. Υλικό επένδυσης κουκούλας: 100% βαμβάκι.
  • Ανακλαστικά λογότυπα Nike ACG και Nike Swoosh
  • Δεν προορίζεται για χρήση ως μέσο ατομικής προστασίας (ΜΑΠ)
  • Τσέπη τύπου καγκουρό
  • Ριμπ ύφανση στο τελείωμα και στις μανσέτες
  • Πλύσιμο στο πλυντήριο
  • Εισαγόμενο προϊόν
  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Στυλ: IO9667-323

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Κριτικές (2)

4 αστέρια

  • Not unisex :(

    Vortex

    I wish ACG could also make this hoodie in a women’s version. I love the royal pulse/hyper pink colorway and I ordered both the small and xs in hopes it would have unisex cut. Unfortunately as all men’s ACG clothes fit both long in the body and wide in the shoulders/ arms so I have to return it although I love the color. Let’s hope there is a women’s version of this hoodie coming out soon. It’s a pity most ACG clothes are designed for male bodies. Other than that this is a great hoodie. The fabric is more thin compared to the usual ACG therma fit hoodies and looks suitable for spring/summer

  • Very happy

    Sean134191704

    Sized up, for an oversized look but the top looks great

Ανδρική μπλούζα με κουκούλα Dri-FIT Trail Nike ACG "Magic Hour"

Nike ACG "Magic Hour"

79,99 €

Ολοκλήρωσε το look