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Ανδρικά παπούτσια πεζοπορίας ACG Zegama Hike - Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown

ACG Zegama Hike

Ανδρικά παπούτσια πεζοπορίας

179,99 €
Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown
British Khaki/Linen/Light Crimson/British Khaki
Life Lime/Barely Volt/Smoke Grey/Dark Smoke Grey
Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Cave Stone/Cream II
Επιλογή μεγέθουςΟδηγός μεγεθών

Μετατρέψε τις εξαντλητικές αναρριχήσεις σε ορίζοντες ευτυχίας. Το Zegama Hike είναι ο αξιόπιστος γκουρού των μονοπατιών που θα σε βοηθήσει να φτάσεις στον προορισμό σου. Διαθέτει τεχνολογία κατάλληλη για όλες τις συνθήκες, ενώ η ανάλαφρη, εξαιρετικά προστατευτική ενδιάμεση σόλα του συνδυάζεται με τα καρφιά Vibram® MegaGrip για σταθερή πρόσφυση, ώστε να προσφέρει μέγιστη άνεση και έλεγχο. Η ευρύχωρη σχεδίαση και η φαρδύτερη εξωτερική σόλα προσφέρουν μια σταθερή βάση για να αντιμετωπίζεις τις προκλήσεις των ανώμαλων εδαφών και των εναλλαγών του.


  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown
  • Στυλ: IO7854-100

ACG Zegama Hike

179,99 €

ΤΟ ΚΟΡΥΦΑΙΟ ΜΟΝΤΕΛΟ ΠΕΖΟΠΟΡΙΑΣ ΤΗΣ ACG HIKE.

Μετατρέψε τις εξαντλητικές αναρριχήσεις σε ορίζοντες ευτυχίας. Το Zegama Hike είναι ο αξιόπιστος γκουρού των μονοπατιών που θα σε βοηθήσει να φτάσεις στον προορισμό σου. Διαθέτει τεχνολογία κατάλληλη για όλες τις συνθήκες, ενώ η ανάλαφρη, εξαιρετικά προστατευτική ενδιάμεση σόλα του συνδυάζεται με τα καρφιά Vibram® MegaGrip για σταθερή πρόσφυση, ώστε να προσφέρει μέγιστη άνεση και έλεγχο. Η ευρύχωρη σχεδίαση και η φαρδύτερη εξωτερική σόλα προσφέρουν μια σταθερή βάση για να αντιμετωπίζεις τις προκλήσεις των ανώμαλων εδαφών και των εναλλαγών του.

Ενισχυμένη αντικραδασμική προστασία

Η καινοτόμος ενδιάμεση σόλα παρέχει έναν εξαιρετικά ανάλαφρο αφρό ZoomX ακριβώς κάτω από το πέλμα για μέγιστη αντικραδασμική προστασία. Μια στρώση πιο σκληρού αφρού προσφέρει προστασία από τις προσκρούσεις, άνεση και σταθερότητα σε τραχύ, ανώμαλο έδαφος.

Αξιόπιστη πρόσφυση

Η αξιόπιστη εξωτερική σόλα Vibram® MegaGrip με τεχνολογία Traction Lug προσφέρει ασύγκριτη πρόσφυση σε διάφορες συνθήκες στον ανώμαλο δρόμο.

Σταθερή συγκράτηση

Είτε ανεβαίνεις είτε κατεβαίνεις το μονοπάτι, το λουράκι στη φτέρνα έχει σχεδιαστεί για να σε βοηθά να έχεις σταθερό βήμα με το παπούτσι. Η φαρδύτερη εξωτερική σόλα εξασφαλίζει σταθερή βάση καθώς διασχίζεις εδάφη που εναλλάσσονται.

Απόλυτα άνετη εφαρμογή

Καθώς το πόδι σου ανοίγει στις μεγαλύτερες αποστάσεις, η εκτεταμένη περιοχή με τις οπές για τα κορδόνια δημιουργεί ένα σύστημα εφαρμογής που σου επιτρέπει να κάνεις εύκολες προσαρμογές, ώστε να νιώθεις άνεση σε όλο το πόδι σε όλη τη διάρκεια της πεζοπορίας.

Περισσότερα πλεονεκτήματα

  • Το αεριζόμενο επάνω μέρος από ύφασμα είναι ανάλαφρο για πεζοπορίες μεγάλων αποστάσεων και ανθεκτικό στα δύσκολα εδάφη.
  • Το απαλό και ελαστικό καλτσάκι στον αστράγαλο δεν αφήνει τα σκουπιδάκια να εισχωρήσουν στο εσωτερικό του παπουτσιού.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • Θηλιές έλξεις στη φτέρνα και τη γλώσσα
  • Ανδρικό μέγεθος 44: 425 γραμμάρια
  • Διαβαθμίσεις ύψους: 32 mm (φτέρνα)/28 mm (μπροστινό μέρος)
  • Διαφορά ύψους φτέρνας-δαχτύλων: 4 mm
  • Ύψος προεξοχής: 5 mm
  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Light Orewood Brown/Persian Violet/Cream II/Light Orewood Brown
  • Στυλ: IO7854-100

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Κριτικές (42)

4.7 αστέρια

  • I’m love in it worth waiting for 2 years after mountain fly 2 💗

    JayanthReddy91433770

    When it’s ACG u know that every product that comes from this brand is just peaks not with just comfort the style curves this is what a guy needs when he likes hiking good looking with comfort from being fan of mountain fly 1,2 to this I’m just speechless cloth they used is aww man that’s so soft I’m so love I’m so addictive now the comfort they are providing god 🙂‍↕️ wish they will keep limited stock for this hope people won’t find like this so I could just show off everyone 😏 I’m gonna grab another pair to just in case for future 😝 im sharing the pictures of mountain fly 2 every ACG fans would know it if I’m saying this for 2 long years I never regreted of buying replacing it with another. Trust me will be back soon with this pair with brand new pics will share it …

  • Ottimo prodotto

    Guido370997321

    Non le toglierei più dai piedi veramente comodissime ottimo prodotto

  • WIDE!!! Not your usual narrow Nike shoe

    ScottD210482942

    Too wide. Nike shoes are known to run narrow. This shoe is wide and looks like a duck foot from above (don't like that look). Having a narrow foot, I was disappointed that all the sudden they make a wide shoe without categorizing it as "wide". Wish they would make a narrow version and also warn on the PDP that this is a wider than normal shoe. Why Nike departed from what they are known for I don't know. Maybe they wanted to appeal to more consumers. I read a review from someone who has a wide foot that said this was the first set of Nikes that fit him. Nike has to make a choice. I hope dont abandon the narrower shoe tradition, though I noticed that one of their running shoes I just bought is wider than normal as well. Hope a product manager sees this review. I would tell them to continue to make the narrow and offer a wide version for some models. Otherwise, the shoe is nice, even though I have to return it, and I still like Nike!

Ανδρικά παπούτσια πεζοπορίας ACG Zegama Hike

ACG Zegama Hike

179,99 €

Ένα ανθεκτικό ορειβατικό μποτάκι πεζοπορίας με ανάλαφρη εφαρμογή, εμπνευσμένο από ένα παπούτσι υψηλών ταχυτήτων για ανώμαλο δρόμο.

Καινοτομία για

Πεζοπορία

Επιφάνεια

Δύσβατη

Αντικραδασμική προστασία

Μέγιστη

Βάρος παπουτσιού

Περίπου 425 γρ. (ανδρικό μέγεθος 44)

Χαρακτηριστικά υψηλών επιδόσεων

  • Ανάλαφρη αντικραδασμική προστασία

    Η καινοτόμος ενδιάμεση σόλα παρέχει έναν εξαιρετικά ανάλαφρο αφρό ZoomX ακριβώς κάτω από το πέλμα για μέγιστη αντικραδασμική προστασία. Μια στρώση πιο σκληρού αφρού προσφέρει προστασία από τις προσκρούσεις, άνεση και σταθερότητα σε τραχύ, ανώμαλο έδαφος.

  • Αξιόπιστη πρόσφυση

    Η αξιόπιστη εξωτερική σόλα Vibram® MegaGrip με τεχνολογία Traction Lug προσφέρει ασύγκριτη πρόσφυση σε διάφορες συνθήκες στον ανώμαλο δρόμο.

  • Σταθερή συγκράτηση

    Είτε ανεβαίνεις είτε κατεβαίνεις το μονοπάτι, το λουράκι στη φτέρνα έχει σχεδιαστεί για να σε βοηθά να έχεις σταθερό βήμα με το παπούτσι. Η φαρδύτερη εξωτερική σόλα εξασφαλίζει σταθερή βάση καθώς διασχίζεις εδάφη που εναλλάσσονται.

  • Απόλυτα άνετη εφαρμογή

    Καθώς το πόδι σου ανοίγει στις μεγαλύτερες αποστάσεις, η εκτεταμένη περιοχή με τις οπές για τα κορδόνια δημιουργεί ένα σύστημα εφαρμογής που σου επιτρέπει να κάνεις εύκολες προσαρμογές, ώστε να νιώθεις άνεση σε όλο το πόδι σε όλη τη διάρκεια της πεζοπορίας.

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