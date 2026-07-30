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Ανδρικά παπούτσια άσκησης Nike Air Monarch IV (πολύ φαρδιά) - Λευκό/Μαύρο

Nike Air Monarch IV

Ανδρικά παπούτσια άσκησης (πολύ φαρδιά)

79,99 €
Επιλογή μεγέθουςΟδηγός μεγεθών

Το Nike Air Monarch IV προσφέρει κλασικό στιλ με γνήσιο δέρμα και ανάλαφρη αντικραδασμική προστασία Nike Air για άνετη κίνηση.


  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Λευκό/Μαύρο
  • Στυλ: 416355-101

Nike Air Monarch IV

79,99 €

ΚΛΑΣΙΚΗ ΣΤΗΡΙΞΗ ΚΑΙ ΑΝΕΣΗ.

Το Nike Air Monarch IV προσφέρει κλασικό στιλ με γνήσιο δέρμα και ανάλαφρη αντικραδασμική προστασία Nike Air για άνετη κίνηση.

Πλεονεκτήματα

  • Ο συνδυασμός του γνήσιου και του συνθετικού δέρματος εξασφαλίζει ανθεκτικότητα και κλασική άνεση.
  • Η μονάδα αερόσολας σε όλο το μήκος του ποδιού προσφέρει αντικραδασμική προστασία, άνεση και στήριξη.
  • Η σόλα από καουτσούκ είναι ανθεκτική και παρέχει πρόσφυση.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Λευκό/Μαύρο
  • Στυλ: 416355-101

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Κριτικές (281)

4.3 αστέρια

  • John382135023

    price was right , made call to operator got the order right which AI had problem before getting wide shoe and was delivered in record time Thank you

  • Monarch IV

    Richard280950694

    One of the best shoes that I’ve ever worn I really like them. I’ve had many pairs of these a number one choice

  • Very pleased.

    Kimberly45ce53f517294f37824f0217e92850d2

    Very happy. Costumer service was fantastic.

Ανδρικά παπούτσια άσκησης Nike Air Monarch IV (πολύ φαρδιά)

Nike Air Monarch IV

79,99 €

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