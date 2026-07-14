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Αμάνικο μπουφάν για τρέξιμο Nike (5 L) - Μαύρο/Sail/Sail

Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά

Nike

Αμάνικο μπουφάν για τρέξιμο (5 L)

129,99 €
Επιλογή μεγέθουςΟδηγός μεγεθών

Αυτό το προϊόν είναι φτιαγμένο από τουλάχιστον 75% ίνες ανακυκλωμένου πολυέστερ

Εξοπλίσου και ξεκίνα το τρέξιμο σε ανώμαλο δρόμο με αυτό το ανάλαφρο αμάνικο μπουφάν που απομακρύνει τον ιδρώτα. Η εφαρμοστή σχεδίαση μειώνει την αναπήδηση και προστατεύει τα πράγματά σου χωρίς να προσθέτει όγκο. Διαθέτει πολλές επιλογές αποθήκευσης, όπως υφαντές θηλιές και αφαιρούμενα ελαστικά κορδόνια στο πίσω μέρος για τα μπαστούνια σου. Το κλείσιμο με περαστά κορδόνια μπροστά επιτρέπει τη ρύθμιση της εφαρμογής.


  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Sail/Sail
  • Στυλ: IQ6691-077

Nike

129,99 €

Εξοπλίσου και ξεκίνα το τρέξιμο σε ανώμαλο δρόμο με αυτό το ανάλαφρο αμάνικο μπουφάν που απομακρύνει τον ιδρώτα. Η εφαρμοστή σχεδίαση μειώνει την αναπήδηση και προστατεύει τα πράγματά σου χωρίς να προσθέτει όγκο. Διαθέτει πολλές επιλογές αποθήκευσης, όπως υφαντές θηλιές και αφαιρούμενα ελαστικά κορδόνια στο πίσω μέρος για τα μπαστούνια σου. Το κλείσιμο με περαστά κορδόνια μπροστά επιτρέπει τη ρύθμιση της εφαρμογής.

Πλεονεκτήματα

  • Η τεχνολογία Nike Dri-FIT απομακρύνει τον ιδρώτα από το δέρμα για πιο γρήγορη εξάτμιση, στεγνή αίσθηση και άνετη εφαρμογή.
  • Η θήκη για παγούρι στο πίσω μέρος μπορεί να χωρέσει ένα κάθετο παγούρι 2 L (το παγούρι δεν περιλαμβάνεται).

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • Σώμα: 53% νάιλον / 47% πολυέστερ. Υλικό επένδυσης: 84% νάιλον / 16% σπάντεξ.
  • Περιλαμβάνει άγκιστρο για κλειδιά και σφυρίχτρα
  • Ανακλαστικά στοιχεία
  • Το προϊόν αυτό δεν προορίζεται για χρήση ως μέσο ατομικής προστασίας (ΜΑΠ)
  • Εισαγόμενο προϊόν
  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Sail/Sail
  • Στυλ: IQ6691-077

Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

    • Το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα Nike ξεκινά ως ανακυκλωμένα πλαστικά μπουκάλια, τα οποία καθαρίζονται, τεμαχίζονται σε νιφάδες και μετατρέπονται σε σφαιρίδια. Στη συνέχεια, τα σφαιρίδια μετατρέπονται σε νέο νήμα υψηλής ποιότητας που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα μας, προσφέροντας κορυφαίες επιδόσεις με μικρότερο αντίκτυπο στο περιβάλλον.
    • Εκτός από τη μείωση των αποβλήτων, το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ μειώνει τις εκπομπές διοξειδίου του άνθρακα έως 30% συγκριτικά με τη διαδικασία κατασκευής νέου πολυέστερ από την αρχή. Η Nike συλλέγει κατά μέσο όρο ένα δισεκατομμύριο πλαστικά μπουκάλια από χωματερές και πλωτές οδούς.

Κριτικές (1)

4 αστέρια

  • running vest honest review

    Mohamed8760370052834b909ca4fbeb08e4865a

    it’s a good running vest because you can fit it snuggly onto your upper body. The running flasks can be attached to it so that they don’t move a lot which is great on long runs so you can stay hydrated. it’s synthetic breathable material which means it low-key has the typical sports dry-fit smell so keep that in mind. it should have more reflecting features and more pockets that one can zip. There’s just one pocket with a zipper for your phone which should be way tighter so it doesn’t stick away that far and keeps it closer in my op.

Αμάνικο μπουφάν για τρέξιμο Nike (5 L)

Nike

129,99 €

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