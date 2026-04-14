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Αθλητικός στηθόδεσμος ελαφριάς στήριξης με ενίσχυση Nike Alate Minimalist - Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Dark Smoke Grey

Ανακυκλωμένα υλικά

Nike Alate Minimalist

Αθλητικός στηθόδεσμος ελαφριάς στήριξης με ενίσχυση

Έκπτωση 29
Επιλογή μεγέθουςΟδηγός μεγεθών

Αυτό το προϊόν είναι φτιαγμένο από τουλάχιστον 50% ίνες ανακυκλωμένου πολυέστερ

Για τους λάτρεις της περιπέτειας που ταξιδεύουν στον κόσμο έχοντας μαζί τους μόνο με τα απολύτως απαραίτητα. Γι' αυτούς που δεν φοβούνται να ξαναφορέσουν τα ίδια ρούχα και γνωρίζουν το στιλ τους. Απόλαυσε στήριξη όλη μέρα χωρίς συμβιβασμούς στην άνεση με τον αθλητικό στηθόδεσμο Alate Minimalist, που προσφέρει μια μοναδική εμπειρία ενίσχυσης διαθέτοντας πλήρως ρυθμιζόμενες τιράντες και σχεδίαση χαμηλού προφίλ που συνδυάζεται με τα πάντα. Χάρη στο απαλό ύφασμα που απομακρύνει τον ιδρώτα, αυτός ο στηθόδεσμος εξασφαλίζει στεγνή και άνετη αίσθηση όλη μέρα.


  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Στυλ: DM0526-010

Nike Alate Minimalist

Έκπτωση 29

Για τους λάτρεις της περιπέτειας που ταξιδεύουν στον κόσμο έχοντας μαζί τους μόνο με τα απολύτως απαραίτητα. Γι' αυτούς που δεν φοβούνται να ξαναφορέσουν τα ίδια ρούχα και γνωρίζουν το στιλ τους. Απόλαυσε στήριξη όλη μέρα χωρίς συμβιβασμούς στην άνεση με τον αθλητικό στηθόδεσμο Alate Minimalist, που προσφέρει μια μοναδική εμπειρία ενίσχυσης διαθέτοντας πλήρως ρυθμιζόμενες τιράντες και σχεδίαση χαμηλού προφίλ που συνδυάζεται με τα πάντα. Χάρη στο απαλό ύφασμα που απομακρύνει τον ιδρώτα, αυτός ο στηθόδεσμος εξασφαλίζει στεγνή και άνετη αίσθηση όλη μέρα.

Σχεδίαση για καθημερινή χρήση

Το κλασικό κούμπωμα με κόπιτσες στην πλάτη και οι ρυθμιζόμενες τιράντες προσφέρουν σε αυτόν τον στηθόδεσμο την αίσθηση που χρειάζεσαι όλη μέρα, κάθε μέρα, είτε έχεις ένα γεμάτο πρόγραμμα είτε χαλαρώνεις. Διαθέτοντας ακριβώς την ελαστικότητα που χρειάζεται ενώ τον φοράς, ο στηθόδεσμος επανέρχεται στο σχήμα του και το διατηρεί ανάμεσα στα διαστήματα που τον φοράς, ώστε να απολαμβάνεις κάθε φορά την τέλεια εφαρμογή.

Διακριτική αίσθηση

Το απίστευτα ανάλαφρο ύφασμα με χνουδωτή υφή και το στρογγυλεμένο λάστιχο υποστήριξης ακολουθούν τις κινήσεις σου. Το εξαιρετικά απαλό διχτυωτό υλικό στο εσωτερικό εξασφαλίζει ανάλαφρη, αεριζόμενη αίσθηση. Η χαμηλότερη λαιμόκοψη και οι πιο λεπτές τιράντες προσφέρουν ελάχιστη κάλυψη χωρίς συμβιβασμούς στη στήριξη.

Στεγνή και δροσερή αίσθηση

Η τεχνολογία Nike Dri-FIT απομακρύνει τον ιδρώτα από το δέρμα για πιο γρήγορη εξάτμιση, στεγνή αίσθηση και άνετη εφαρμογή. Οι διατρήσεις στο κέντρο μπροστά εξασφαλίζουν καλύτερη κυκλοφορία του αέρα σε αυτό το σημείο όπου αναπτύσσονται υψηλές θερμοκρασίες.

Απόλυτη ευκινησία

Οι ελαστικές και απαλές ενισχύσεις έχουν ειδική σχεδίαση για απόλυτα σταθερή εφαρμογή κατά την κίνηση. Το σχήμα της κλεψύδρας ανάμεσα στα cup προσφέρει καλύτερη κυκλοφορία του αέρα.

Λεπτομέρειες προϊόντος

  • Σώμα: 74% πολυέστερ / 26% σπάντεξ. Διχτυωτό υλικό: 59% πολυέστερ/41% σπάντεξ. Επένδυση στις φάσες: 74% πολυέστερ/26% σπάντεξ. Ενίσχυση: 100% πολυουρεθάνη. Ύφασμα ενίσχυσης πίσω: 100% πολυέστερ.
  • Πλύσιμο στο πλυντήριο
  • Εισαγόμενο προϊόν
  • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Στυλ: DM0526-010

Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

    • Το μοντέλο 1 φοράει μέγεθος S (A-C) και έχει μέτρηση μπούστου 86 cm
    • Το μοντέλο 2 φοράει μέγεθος 2X (C-E) και έχει μέτρηση μπούστου 122 cm
    • Στενή εφαρμογή: σφιχτή, εφαρμοστή επιλογή
    • Ελαφριά στήριξη: απαλή αίσθηση και ελευθερία κινήσεων
  • Οδηγός μεγεθών

Αποστολή και επιστροφές

Κόστος κανονικής παράδοσης 5 € για παραγγελίες κάτω από 99 € για μη μέλη Nike και κάτω από 50 € για μέλη Nike.

Δωρεάν επιστροφές εντός 30 ημερών, ισχύουν ορισμένες εξαιρέσεις.

Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

    • Το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα Nike ξεκινά ως ανακυκλωμένα πλαστικά μπουκάλια, τα οποία καθαρίζονται, τεμαχίζονται σε νιφάδες και μετατρέπονται σε σφαιρίδια. Στη συνέχεια, τα σφαιρίδια μετατρέπονται σε νέο νήμα υψηλής ποιότητας που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα μας, προσφέροντας κορυφαίες επιδόσεις με μικρότερο αντίκτυπο στο περιβάλλον.
    • Εκτός από τη μείωση των αποβλήτων, το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ μειώνει τις εκπομπές διοξειδίου του άνθρακα έως 30% συγκριτικά με τη διαδικασία κατασκευής νέου πολυέστερ από την αρχή. Η Nike συλλέγει κατά μέσο όρο ένα δισεκατομμύριο πλαστικά μπουκάλια από χωματερές και πλωτές οδούς.

Κριτικές (190)

4.7 αστέρια

  • BUY THIS BRA

    KathrynD23816686

    This bra is AWESOME. I have it in multiple colors bc it is what I wear daily. It’s the best tee shirt bra I’ve found. It is so supportive without being restrictive. I seriously don’t understand how it doesn’t have underwire or straps that dig in, but it is still super supportive for large chests like mine. It’s soft, it keeps its shape, but it isn’t thick and foamy like other supportive bras can be. I truly forget I am wearing it all day, which is not the case for like every other bra I’ve ever worn?!

  • Dream bra

    ethansnoopy

    I've been looking for this comfortable, lightly padded, adjustable bra for daily use. So happy!!

  • Sizing is way off

    Justfa811bfe8a934ab0951483c1fc5fbfc8

    Kept 3 out of 5. Two fit really well and are super comfortable, I was happy to find these with a back clasp and I kept another one that fits a little big but is still okay. The others were so small I ordered a size up and they are loose so have to return them. It seems different colors are made differently or there has been a change in manufacturing although all have the same label, made in Vietnam. I hope Nike goes back to the original. I can't choose runs small or runs big because it's both.

Αθλητικός στηθόδεσμος ελαφριάς στήριξης με ενίσχυση Nike Alate Minimalist

Nike Alate Minimalist

Έκπτωση 29

Ολοκλήρωσε το look

Item 3 of 14

Ειδική σχεδίαση για πιο ομοιόμορφη αίσθηση

Ο στηθόδεσμος Nike Alate συνδυάζει τα καλύτερα στοιχεία ενός κλασικού και ενός αθλητικού στηθόδεσμου. Οι ειδικοί μας έχουν κάνει πολλές έρευνες και δοκιμές, ώστε αυτός ο στηθόδεσμος να είναι όσο το δυνατόν πιο άνετος και να προσφέρει την απαραίτητη στήριξη για καθημερινή χρήση.

Δώσ' τα όλα με έναν στηθόδεσμο Alate

Αυτό το σχέδιο δεν έχει ραφές, εφαρμόζει άψογα, ενώ διαθέτει κούμπωμα στο πίσω μέρος και ρυθμιζόμενες τιράντες για απόλυτη ευελιξία.

Η τέχνη του multitasking

Η ανοιχτή πλάτη προσφέρει πρακτικότητα.