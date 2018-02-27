Nike Zoom Vaporfly 4%
Unisex Running Shoe£199.95
Nike's fastest, most efficient marathon shoe just keeps winning. Shalane Flanagan stormed to victory in it in New York, becoming the first American woman to win that marathon since 1977. She joins runners like Galen Rupp (2:09:20, Chicago), Edna Kiplagat (2:21:52, Boston) and Eliud Kipchoge (Berlin, Breaking2), all of whom took 2017's biggest races in the Nike Zoom Vaporfly 4%.
- Colour Shown: Bright Crimson/Anthracite/White/Black
- Style: 880847-600
IT'S GOTTA BE THE SHOES
Nike's fastest, most efficient marathon shoe just keeps winning. Shalane Flanagan stormed to victory in it in New York, becoming the first American woman to win that marathon since 1977. She joins runners like Galen Rupp (2:09:20, Chicago), Edna Kiplagat (2:21:52, Boston) and Eliud Kipchoge (Berlin, Breaking2), all of whom took 2017's biggest races in the Nike Zoom Vaporfly 4%.
"I'm spoiled now…It feels like I'm running downhill".—Galen Rupp
Nike ZoomX cushioning—a newly designed, ultra-light foam—delivers our greatest energy return yet. Inside the foam, a carbon fibre plate springs up under your heel as you stride forward, giving you a propulsive feel.
"It's perfect. It's really perfect".—Eliud Kipchoge
The Nike VaporFly 4% has been stripped down to its most essential parts, so it's light and fast as hell—and perfect for road races up to and including the marathon.
More Details
Behind the Design
Since its debut in the summer of 2017, the Nike Zoom Vaporfly 4% has seen its share of medal stands. That includes New York, where Shalane Flanagan (2:26:53) and Geoffrey Kamworor (2:10:53) both won in the shoe. Five of the six podium finishers in Boston wore it, and Galen Rupp had a pair on when he became the first American in 15 years to win the Chicago Marathon. Flanagan puts it simply: "This shoe is a game changer".
Science backs this up, as the Nike Zoom Vaporfly 4% is the most efficient marathon shoe Nike has ever sold. In lab tests, it measured roughly 4% better for running economy than Nike's latest and fastest marathon racer, the Zoom Streak 6.
So it's fast. But how does it feel? "I've been known to have 'diva' feet", Flanagan says, "but when I first tried the Zoom Vaporfly 4%, it was love at first run".