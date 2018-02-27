A fast and unique ride - the marathon shoe you've been waiting for?

IanL214344626 - 2018 M02 27

Held back writing a review because I wanted to see how the shoe performed on race day. First off, unless you're used to maxi/thick-soled shoes it will seem strange trying to run fast in the Vapoflys. I was put off initially, but persevered and after a few training runs I got used to the pillowy yet springy feel and found it easier to hit my interval times. Last weekend, I wore them for a HM and went sub 1.30 for the first time. Not all down to the shoes, of course, but I do believe they helped, especially with keeping form over the final 2/3 miles. The wear and tear issues are concerning but it's a moot point whether the peeling to the outsole affects performance. I've probably clocked less than 50 miles in my pair and only time will tell if the damage gets much worse. Nike did offer to take back and refund but new pairs are very hard to come by! Now weighing up whether to wear them or the excellent Elite 9s for my spring marathon after struggling so long to find the perfect marathon shoe.