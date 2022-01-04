Store your shoes on the fly, with the Nike Stash Shoe Bag. It can be packed down small into its own zip pocket when not in use, making it virtually invisible until you need it. Perfect for travel, this lightweight bag is an essential for sneakerheads. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester.
5 Stars
S T. - 04 Jan 2022
Good quality & great for my golf shoes In orange & black
S H. - 17 Sept 2021
Got this bag as a solution for transporting my React FK runners when I am to and fro travelling. Excellent and duarble and stores handily within itself