Awesome tights

NickB127352265 - 2016 M11 08

I was deliberating over which running tights to buy for a while. I was thinking of getting the more expensive Shield running tights, for added warmth, but am so glad i didnt. I eventually decided to buy these and they fit true to size, super comfortable and very warm - without making me too hot on long runs. It's currently -1C on my morning runs and while fresh, i'm not cold in these tights at all. I'll probably buy a second pair of them soon.