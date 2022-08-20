Honouring a history rooted in tennis culture, the NikeCourt Legacy Canvas brings you a classic in a modern, street-worthy design. Made from durable canvas and featuring heritage stitching and a retro Swoosh design, it lets you blend sport and fashion.
4.8 Stars
Cprit - 20 Aug 2022
Comfortable to wear. Nice shoe can wear them with anything
Tiny11 - 14 Aug 2022
Size fits well but i found its a chunky shoe & took a bit of getting used to not trip over myself.
Shazarati - 27 Jun 2022
I bought these for my daughter and they’re perfect