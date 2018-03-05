Swing and a Miss

ghotram2 - 2018 M03 05

I would encourage you to think twice before buying this shoe. The 360 fit is not accurate. There are spaces on the sides and right below the laces you can't seem to break into. I bought two different sizes to make sure it wasn't a size issue. They also aren't as comfortable as you would think. Other superflys that I've worn gave me way more confidence than these. And that price tag, that's incredibly expensive. You might as well use that money to travel. Really, really disappointed. At this point, Nike doesn't really have a style that I can go with anymore.