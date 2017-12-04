Gorgeous, but not for running. Poor quality

smhmz - 2017 M06 17

If these shoes were in the casual wear section, they would deserve 5 stars. Gorgeous, very comfortable, great during summer.My issue is that 8 weeks after ordering them, they are already falling apart.I wore them 10 times to walk around town or drive, and once for a 3 mile run.I lost bits of the sole on both shoes.. happy to send the pictures.For 130, a life expectancy of two months without even actually running is not acceptable