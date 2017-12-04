Nike Flyknit Racer
Unisex Running Shoe£129.95£90.97
The Nike Flyknit Racer Unisex Running Shoe provides an adaptive, lightweight fit with a racing-specific rubber outsole that delivers exceptional traction from your first to final mile.
- Colour Shown: Green Strike/Blue Lagoon/Pink Pow/Black
- Style: 526628-304
FIT FOR COMPETITION
Lightweight Support
A single-layer Flyknit upper wraps your foot in a second-skin fit for incredible, lightweight support.
Adaptive Fit
Dynamic Flywire technology adapts to your foot for a custom-like fit and secure lock-down.
Ultimate Traction
A Waffle rubber outsole with a diamond pattern designed specifically for racing delivers durable traction.
More Details
Nike Flyknit OriginsNike Flyknit technology was inspired by feedback from runners craving a shoe with the snug (and virtually unnoticed) fit of a sock. Nike embarked on a four-year mission with teams of programmers, engineers and designers to create the technology needed to make the knit upper with static properties for structure and durability. Then the precise placement of support, flexibility and breathability—all in one layer—was refined. The result is a featherweight, form-fitting and virtually seamless upper. This unprecedented precision maximises performance while reducing the material waste of traditional cut and sew by an average of 60%. The equivalent of six recycled plastic bottles are used in every pair of Flyknit shoes, saving millions of kilos of material from reaching landfills.