      Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Cushioned Socks. The thick terry sole gives you extra comfort for foot drills and lifts, while a ribbed arch band wraps your midfoot for a supportive feel.

      • Colour Shown: White/Black
      • Style: SX7664-100

      • Best Socks for sleep or loungewear

        MohammedA812801413 - 10 Oct 2022

        Very soft and comfortable when wearing to sleep and great for feet warmth. Best to wear in sliders when walking in your lounge and kitchen. Should be careful when wearing, the fabric may get threads out.

      • Sports socks

        Dodgeballer - 11 Sept 2022

        Comfortable and the perfect size. Stay in place and don't bunch on your feet while playing an active sport

      • Sport socks

        MJbow - 10 Sept 2022

        Great for playing sport keeping feet fresh and cushioned