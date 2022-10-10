Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Cushioned Socks. The thick terry sole gives you extra comfort for foot drills and lifts, while a ribbed arch band wraps your midfoot for a supportive feel.
4.7 Stars
MohammedA812801413 - 10 Oct 2022
Very soft and comfortable when wearing to sleep and great for feet warmth. Best to wear in sliders when walking in your lounge and kitchen. Should be careful when wearing, the fabric may get threads out.
Dodgeballer - 11 Sept 2022
Comfortable and the perfect size. Stay in place and don't bunch on your feet while playing an active sport
MJbow - 10 Sept 2022
Great for playing sport keeping feet fresh and cushioned