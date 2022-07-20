Our first basketball shoe inspired by ladies of the league is made for ALL young hoopers to dominate their game. The Nike Air Zoom Crossover, named after a favourite move, brings an extra bounce to your step with Zoom Air while you fly sky-high on the court.
4.5 Stars
ZixuanL795872099 - 20 Jul 2022
Very valuable with this price, bought one pair for me another one for my brother! Nice shoes, pretty comfortable.
EVON z B. - 02 Dec 2021
Very durable and supported shoe, with a nice stylish look