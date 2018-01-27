Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit Moc
Men's Running Shoe£169.95
With a sleeker take on the original design, the Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit Moc Men's Running Shoe keeps delivering the lightweight, bouncy ride of our most innovative cushioning system to date. A wide elastic strap hugs the midfoot, while the revolutionary cushioning creates a gravity-defying sensation directly underfoot.
- Colour Shown: Black/Volt/Hot Punch/Dark Grey
- Style: AH3397-003
AIR TO MOVE YOU FORWARDS
Lightweight Cushioning
Air cushioning provides maximum impact protection from heel to toe. Carved-out sections in the sole help keep the shoe incredibly flexible and lightweight.
Flawless Feel, Breathable Comfort
Flyknit fabric contours to the natural shape of your foot for a snug, sock-like feel. A more breathable construction throughout the top helps keep your feet cool whether you're off for a long run or tackling a hot, long day.
Easy On, Easy Off
The updated upper trades traditional lacing for a stretchy gore strap. This provides a secure, snug feel yet makes it easy to slip in and out of the shoe quickly, and adds to its stylish appeal.
More Details
BEHIND THE DESIGN
The Air VaporMax represents a new era in Nike innovation. "It's changed our whole philosophy on how we design for Air", says Cushioning Innovation Designer Zachary Elder. With the VaporMax, the designers wanted to truly capture the feeling of 'running on air'. The designers started by restructuring the Air unit so they could attach it directly to the upper. "That was the biggest challenge", says Tom Minami, Senior Footwear Designer—but it was worth it. "Without any midsole or sockliner, you get to feel the Air in a whole new way". In previous Air Max models, the goal was to fill the sole with as much Air as possible, but in the VaporMax, the focus is on using the Air efficiently. "As you step down, each lug gets pushed into the Air unit, ramping up the pressure", Elder explains. "As you step off, the pressure releases, creating that springy bounce". After the seven-year journey from ideation to release, Elder and Minami are excited for what's to come. "I'm super proud of the product", Elder says. "This new approach is going to be a huge turning point for Air—and for Nike".
Flyknit Origins
Nike Flyknit technology was inspired by feedback from runners craving a shoe with the snug (and virtually unnoticed) fit of a sock. Nike embarked on a four-year mission with teams of programmers, engineers and designers to create the technology needed to make the knit upper with static properties for structure and durability. Then the precise placement of support, flexibility and breathability—all in one layer—was refined. The result is a featherweight, form-fitting and virtually seamless upper. This unprecedented precision maximises performance while reducing the material waste of traditional cut and sew by an average of 60%. The equivalent of six recycled plastic bottles are used in every pair of Flyknit shoes, saving millions of kilos of material from reaching landfills.