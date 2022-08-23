Skip to main content
      Nike Air Swoosh 1/2-Zip

      Women's Medium-Support 1-Piece Pad Sports Bra

      £44.95

      Soar through your day in this mock-neck, medium-support bra. Customise your fit with a soft, removable 1-piece pad that loads easily from the top, offering coverage when you need it and a place to store small essentials when you don't. Plus, its plush chest band sits comfortably and securely against your skin without pinching.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: DO6869-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S
      • Model height: 5'10" (177cm approx.)
      • Model bust: 32" (81cm approx.)
      • Tight fit for a body-hugging feel

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (1)

      4 Stars

      • Beautiful design. Inaccurate color

        RamieP437307783 - 23 Aug 2022

        Bought this in both black and white. Received many compliments on the black one. The white one definitely isn't white- it's more of a cream or off-white color.