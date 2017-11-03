  • Low Resolution Nike Air Monarch IV Unisex Training ShoeNike Air Monarch IV Unisex Training Shoe

Nike Air Monarch IV

Unisex Training Shoe£47.95

Black/Black
White/Metallic Silver

The Nike Air Monarch IV Unisex Training Shoe delivers lightweight cushioning and durable support with a Phylon midsole and a leather upper. Flex grooves provide natural flexibility with every step.

  • Colour Shown: Black/Black
  • Style: 415445-001

CUSHIONED COMFORT AND DURABLE SUPPORT


The Nike Air Monarch IV Unisex Training Shoe delivers lightweight cushioning and durable support with a Phylon midsole and a leather upper. Flex grooves provide natural flexibility with every step.


Benefits

  • Leather upper for durability and support
  • Phylon midsole with full-length Air-Sole unit for lightweight cushioning
  • Multi-pattern rubber outsole for durability and multi-surface traction
  • Flex grooves for enhanced flexibility and a smooth, efficient stride
  • Offset: 10mm
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black
  • Style: 415445-001