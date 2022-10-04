Let your attitude have the edge in your Nike Air Max Plus, a Tuned Air experience that offers premium stability and unbelievable cushioning. Featuring the original's wavy design lines, TPU accents and airy mesh on the upper, it celebrates defiant style.
ChristopherC701573560 - 04 Oct 2022
These start out great! Then within months holes start to develop on the bottom of the sneakers. The only way I tend to figure this out is when I get caught in the rain and my feet are SOAKED. As this is the SECOND PAIR of Nikes (and ONLY Nikes) that this has happened to, I dont think I can buy another pair. Otherwise, Fits great, feels great. just wears down within months. Let this be a cautionary tale, that if you buy these (and possible other) Nikes, the soles will abandon you when you need them most.
JosephT849570021 - 18 Sept 2022
These are way too narrow. Even with the strings loosened as much as possible, it was tighter than comfortable. A pity, as I really like the style and materials. For reference, I have a pair of Nike Air Force 1 in the same size and they fit just right.
KennyN658704803 - 12 Sept 2022
Love everything about this shoe, except the width. This shoe is tight with the laces completely loose! The cushioning is amazing and they are the best looking shoes I own, but I can only wear them for short periods before my feet start killing me. If you have narrow feet, then please go for it. Otherwise, you may want to look elsewhere..