Inspired by early '90s Nike running shoes, the Nike Air Max IVO brings you bouncy Air on 3 sides, while adding the perfect amount of head-turning flair. With its Air Max cushioning and soft foam midsole, the comfort just doesn't stop. Sweetening the deal, the layered upper includes airy mesh, smooth leather overlays and Ripstop fabric for a modern look that's easy to style.
5 Stars
Stephenr26080412 - 24 Jul 2020
I always buy Nike there great trainers and fit lovely would recommend
RAFALS453376196 - 17 Apr 2019
You Must have this shoes! Perfect quality and amazing look.Very comfortable and true to size. Highly recommended.