Rue - 22 Sept 2022

This shoe is the perfect blend of the Nike pre day and Nike fly knit runner. It was immediately comfy as you slide it on. ZERO Break-in required. Insanely comfortable and ready to rock right out of the box. It does run a tad long but wide footers will need the 1/2 upsize to feel comfortable in the already luxurious silhouette. It rivals the Pegasus and offers a solid base for anyone looking to do some serious running or recovery running. The midsole is insanely comfortable and the air max unit is bouncier than expected since it isn’t caged. The laces hold well and the fly knit doesn’t seem like it will fall apart. The waffle tread system is perfect to keep you locked in and locked down.