Amazin looking trainers, so so durable n comfy.

patrickaitch88 - 2016 M03 02

I suffer from Corrosive Arthritis, I have had operations on both feet. The Nike air max are thee best padded and most comfortable trainers Ive had the privilege to wear. And I say privileged cause they are expensive. Had to save a long time for these...but Ill tell you what, they are worth it!! The Best!!