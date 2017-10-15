  • Low Resolution Nike Air Max 90 Ultra Mid Winter Men's ShoeNike Air Max 90 Ultra Mid Winter Men's Shoe

Nike Air Max 90 Ultra Mid Winter

Men's Shoe£129.95£90.47

Sequoia/Black/Dark Grey/Medium Olive
Obsidian/Black/Gym Blue/Cool Grey
Black/Anthracite/Cool Grey

The Nike Air Max 90 Ultra Mid Winter Men's Shoe gears an icon for the winter months with the extended coverage of an inner sleeve and rubber tread for multiple surfaces.

  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Cool Grey
  • Style: 924458-002

THE CLASSIC, WINTERIZED.


The Nike Air Max 90 Ultra Mid Winter Men's Shoe gears an icon for the winter months with the extended coverage of an inner sleeve and rubber tread for multiple surfaces.


Benefits

  • Synthetic and textile upper for support and durability
  • Inner sleeve extends out of the collar for a snug fit
  • Visible Max Air cushioning provides all-day comfort
  • Rubber lugs on the outsole provide traction
  • Flex grooves promote natural movement
  • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/Cool Grey
  • Style: 924458-002

    • Nike Air Max Origins

    Nike's revolutionary Air-Sole unit made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Nike Air Max 1 debuted with visible air in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air-Sole comfort—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Nike Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.