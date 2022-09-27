Lace up in the energy that sparked a basketball revolution. One of the lightest Air Jordan game shoes to date, the AJ XXXVI features a minimal but durable upper with a reinforcing overlay. It also comes equipped with Zoom Air cushioning for added responsiveness. Step onto the court with the confidence that whatever you do—it's light work.
4.3 Stars
885c5666-9938-4936-9ccb-2055f78a0361 - 27 Sept 2022
Fantastic. The Zoom Strobel is so noticeable (in a good way) they are awkward but for performance basketball shoes these are top of the line. These will bring so much bounce, explosiveness and speed to your game. Couldn't reccomend more.
GabrielaS138469298 - 04 Aug 2022
In my top 5 favourite pairs at the moment.the design is superb, super comfortable, and the mesh makes them extra breathable for summer
7b3d8109-5ab4-428a-8e64-ae63cc8887b1 - 07 Jun 2022
I was waiting for these kicks for some time... Was super disappointed when I went to try them on and the left heel-loop pulled free before I could even get the shoe on. Called Nike and apparently no stock is held-back to cover quality issues. So, I waited...jumped on em in a size 12...and now I'm hosed. I am very disappointed in this premium shoe. -James in Sacramento