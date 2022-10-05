Built to fit your foot and designed for comfort, the Nike Air Huarache brings back a street-level favourite. Soft leather accents on the upper are mixed with super-breathable, perfectly shined neoprene-like fabric for easy styling. The low-cut collar and bootie-like construction keep it sleek. Its iconic heel clip and stripped-away branding keep the early '90s look you love.
Back of the Nike strap splits in half on 2 pairs of had.
Saghir - 06 Sept 2022
Stylish and comfy , defo need to go a size up from your normal size
Stigg - 02 Sept 2022
Brilliant, really comfy. I would recommend going up only half a size for a snug fit.