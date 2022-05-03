Celebrating those things we can't do without, this rendition of the hoops original aims to bring the outdoors inside and vice versa. Its witty Swoosh characters and sleek metallic finish put a fresh spin on what you know best: era-echoing, '80s construction, bold details and nothin'-but-net style. Open the box and transport yourself.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
5 Stars
ef3fcc10-0588-454d-8fcb-4da18c68c8ae - 04 May 2022
This pair surpass my expectations, I am 10 US size but I had try on air force before in a store so I knew they are tight so I recommend to consider you may need a higher size then normal, I ordered a 10.5 and they fit me good.