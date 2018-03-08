  • Low Resolution Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's ShoeNike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoe

Nike Air Force 1 '07

Women's Shoe£74.95

White/White
Design your own NikeID product

The legend lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoe, a modern take on the icon that blends classic style and fresh, crisp details.

  • Colour Shown: White/White
  • Style: 315115-112

LEGENDARY STYLE, REFINED.


Benefits

  • Leather, synthetic or textile upper depending on the colour
  • Perforations provide ventilation
  • Foam sole includes encapsulated Air cushioning
  • Non-marking rubber outsole for traction and durability
  • Padding at collar for a snug, comfortable fit
    • Air Force 1 Origins

    This once hoops shoe was named after Air Force One—the aircraft that carries the US President. In 1982, it was the first basketball shoe to house Nike Air, revolutionising the game while rapidly gaining traction around the world, from the hardwood, to the tarmac, to the core of hip-hop culture. Today, the Air Force 1 stays true to its roots with soft, springy cushioning, but the Nike Air technology takes a back seat to the shoe's status as an icon.