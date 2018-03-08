Love!

MichelaC845510747 - 2018 M03 08

I love these shoes. I have had two pairs and they are both still perfect. I wear mine everyday pretty much. I keep my old ones for when I do dirtier things because they are so durable. I have had my current ones for 2 almost 3 years and the only thing wrong with them is the color is starting to change. These are the best shoes. They are so comfortable, it's like your not even wearing shoes. Mine fit my size only because I ordered in mens, but when I got my others in womens they were a little big, but it was okay because my foot grew into them.