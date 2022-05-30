Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Air Fast

      Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts

      £27.97
      £39.95
      29% off

      Light and tight, the Nike Air Dri-FIT Fast Shorts have a streamlined feel for your daily run. A bold print is accentuated with a rainbow graphic, showing out for those who love the Swoosh. This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Smoke Grey
      • Style: DM7791-084

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S and is 5'8" (171cm approx.)
      • Tight fit for a body-hugging feel

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (2)

      3.5 Stars

      • Great shorts - size up.

        JasmineJ - 30 May 2022

        I love these shorts - but I would recommend getting a size up, they are very tight. I swapped for M and they feel so much more comfortable to get on and wear.

      • Nice but very tight.

        8947250769 - 28 Mar 2022

        Nice but very tight and small like a kid size. order 1 or 2sizes larger.