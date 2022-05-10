The Nike AeroSwift Shorts keep you ready for your race with a lightweight design. Sweat-wicking technology and a ventilated waistband help keep you dry and cool on the go. This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres.
4 Stars
Runner009995674 - 10 May 2022
Great shorts and quick delivery. Would buy again.
Elow - 22 Nov 2021
The product is very comfortable and has excellent support. However the slit tends to run a little bit too high up on the leg. If you are looking for a running shorts with this feature than these shorts are great but if you are not looking to show additional leg skin I would not suggest the short because of the slit.
Chris - 21 Nov 2021
These shorts are very lightweight and perfect for running. The material is sweat-wicking and ventilated so these will be good for the summer months. Even the waistband is comfortable. The slit up the side goes all the way up and was a bit to high for me. I got my normal size L and these were smaller than expected. I should have sized up. Overall these are nice eco-friendly running shorts, but keep in mind that they do run small.