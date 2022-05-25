The Nike 10K Shorts feature a 2-in-1 design for runners of all levels. A modern take on the classic athletics shorts, they deliver lightweight comfort with a soft feel while you run. Internal pockets let you bring your essentials with you on your route.
4.7 Stars
EmIlyB - 25 May 2022
I am usually a size 14 and I bought the size 16/18 and they were still too many. Terrible sizing
LMOMM - 20 Mar 2022
Great quality!!! Really comfy to run and walk in!!
Ravinarula - 07 Mar 2022
Got them for my daughter who plays volleyball and she loved it .