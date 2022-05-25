Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike 10K

      Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts

      £27.95

      Highly Rated

      The Nike 10K Shorts feature a 2-in-1 design for runners of all levels. A modern take on the classic athletics shorts, they deliver lightweight comfort with a soft feel while you run. Internal pockets let you bring your essentials with you on your route.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/Wolf Grey
      • Style: CK1004-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S and is 5'8" (173cm approx.)
      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.

      Reviews (50)

      4.7 Stars

      • Tiny

        EmIlyB - 25 May 2022

        I am usually a size 14 and I bought the size 16/18 and they were still too many. Terrible sizing

      • Wow!

        LMOMM - 20 Mar 2022

        Great quality!!! Really comfy to run and walk in!!

      • Sports shorts

        Ravinarula - 07 Mar 2022

        Got them for my daughter who plays volleyball and she loved it .