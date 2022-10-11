Men's Sport Swimwear

The measurements on the size chart are body measurements. Find your correct size in the chart below.

Scroll horizontally to see more sizes.

Alpha Sizing
SizeXSSMLXLXXL3XL4XL
Chest (in.)32.5 - 35.535.5 - 38.538.5 - 41.541.5 - 44.544.5 - 47.547.5 - 50.551 - 5454 - 57
Waist (in.)26 - 2929 - 3232 - 3535 - 3838 - 4141 - 4444 - 4747 - 50
Hip (in.)32 - 3535 - 3838 - 4141 - 4444 - 4747 - 5050 - 5353 - 55
Numeric Sizing
Size28303234363840
Waist (in.)27 - 2929 - 3131 -3333 - 3535 - 3737 - 3939 - 41
Hip (in.)35 - 3737 - 3939 - 4141 - 4343 - 4545 - 4747 - 49

Fit Tips

If you're on the borderline between two sizes, order the smaller size for a tighter fit or the larger size for a looser fit.

If your body measurements for hips and waist correspond to two different suggested sizes, order the one indicated by your hip measurement.

How To Measure

  • CHEST: Measure around the fullest part of your chest, keeping the measuring tape horizontal.
  • WAIST: Measure around the narrowest part (typically where your body bends side to side), keeping the tape horizontal.
  • HIPS: Measure around the fullest part of your hips, keeping the tape horizontal.