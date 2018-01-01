THREE ENERGIZING RECIPES TO GIVE YOU
THE EXTRA PUSH YOU NEED DURING YOUR NEXT RUN
If you've never eaten an energy gel while running before, be forewarned: It doesn't always go down easy.
And after you've taken that first one down, you might be left wondering what, in fact, you just put into your
body. But we know that gels (along with sports drinks, chews, bars, etc.) can be super helpful in keeping you
fueled through tough training sessions. So we asked Craig Weller, an exercise specialist with Precision
Nutrition, for a few easy, all-natural alternatives that we could swap out for the pre-packaged versions.
Simply bottle (or bag) these up and take them with you on your next long run.
CHOCOLATE COCONUT MOCHA PROTEIN BAR
(Makes about 1 dozen)
"In addition to providing a good amount of protein,
these bars also offer a solid dose of carbohydrates
(with dates), and balanced, healthy fats (with
coconut and macadamias)," says Weller. They also
contain antioxidants and minerals, like magnesium,
to help with your electrolyte balance.
Ingredients:Chocolate, vanilla or mocha-flavored protein powder
(however many scoops equals 25 to 30 grams protein)
1/3 cup fresh coffee (decaf or regular), chilled
3/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
1/4 cup roasted macadamia nuts
10 soft, pitted Medjool dates
A pinch of salt, if the macadamia nuts are unsalted
Instructions:Put the macadamia nuts in a food processor and blend into
a fine powder, then add the dates and blend it all into a
paste. Add the remaining ingredients and mix everything
thoroughly. Press mixture into a pan, refrigerate until solid,
and then cut into bars. Tip: You can also store these in the
freezer to help them stay fresher longer and to make them
more durable for travel. They'll thaw out quickly.
TART CHERRY AND LEMON WORKOUT DRINK
(Makes 32 ounces)
"This beverage contains tart cherry juice to help
prevent muscle soreness and carbohydrates to fuel
your working muscles, plus it provides sodium and
potassium to help keep your electrolyte levels
balanced," says Weller.
Ingredients:3 ounces (about 1/3 cup) tart cherry juice
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons honey
10 ounces coconut water
A dash (1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon) of sea salt
Water (about 16 ounces)
Instructions:Put the juices, honey, coconut water and salt in a 32-ounce
bottle and fill to the top with water. Shake until the salt and
honey are dissolved, chill and enjoy. Tip: If you have a hard
time getting the honey to dissolve, warm water in a saucepan
first and then mix it directly into that (essentially making a
diluted simple syrup).
COCONUT CACAO CHIA GEL
(Makes about 1 cup)
"Some of our endurance athletes follow a lower
carb, higher fat nutrition plan during certain stages
of their training. In this case, we shift them toward
snacks like this, which provide plenty of energy
without the traditional load of carbohydrates,"
notes Weller. "The coconut provides a great dose of
healthy fats and medium-chain triglycerides, which
are easy to absorb and provide quick energy. And
both the cacao and chia seeds are antioxidant-
dense and provide a good dose of minerals, like
magnesium and potassium, which are valuable for
electrolyte balance."
Ingredients:1/4 cup chia seeds
1/3 cup coconut cream (should have no added sugar)
3/4 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
1 1/2 to 2 tablespoons cacao nibs (or raw cacao powder )
A pinch of salt (1/8 tsp or so)
A dash of cinnamon
A dash of Stevia (optional)
Instructions:Mix everything together in a bowl (or food processor)
and refrigerate overnight. The chia seeds will thicken
it into a gel.