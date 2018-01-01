THREE ENERGIZING RECIPES TO GIVE YOU

THE EXTRA PUSH YOU NEED DURING YOUR NEXT RUN







If you've never eaten an energy gel while running before, be forewarned: It doesn't always go down easy.

And after you've taken that first one down, you might be left wondering what, in fact, you just put into your

body. But we know that gels (along with sports drinks, chews, bars, etc.) can be super helpful in keeping you

fueled through tough training sessions. So we asked Craig Weller, an exercise specialist with Precision

Nutrition, for a few easy, all-natural alternatives that we could swap out for the pre-packaged versions.

Simply bottle (or bag) these up and take them with you on your next long run.