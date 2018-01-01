We’d all like a sweet six pack, wouldn’t we? But the real benefit of doing core

work and building stronger abdominal and back muscles is that it improves your

posture and stability, betters your form and can make you a fitter, faster runner.

We all know that a stronger athlete makes for a faster runner, and there’s no real

shortcut to success. But you can begin by building simple but effective

strengthening exercises into your training. For starters, try incorporating these

runner-friendly exercises from 2015 200m World Champion Dafne Schippers

into your warm-up or cool down a few times each week. Here’s a quick sample

from her new 12-minute Core Control Workout on the Nike+ Training Club app.