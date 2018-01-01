ADDED TO BAG
READY SET GO: RUN 10 OF 10

RUNNING PLAN
READY SET GO
RUN 10:
RUN YOU AND JUST LIKE THAT, YOU’RE ALMOST DONE.

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P2.jpg

See, we told you 10 runs wouldn’t be that hard. All it takes is some motivation,
support and well, hard work. Repeat after us: “I am a RUNNER.” All there is to do now
is celebrate your stride with some freestyle miles. Just lace up and run it your way.

WHAT TO EXPECT Today is all about you. Run where, when and with whomever you want. Whatever you do, know that
you are going to be stronger, healthier and fitter afterward.

WORKOUT Today is a freestyle run. Choose your adventure—pick a new route you’ve been meaning to try,
run with a friend who is (or used to be!) faster than you, or simply put on your headphones
and rock out to your favorite playlist for a few miles. It’s your choice, you’re the runner here.

TIP Runners run. This was only the beginning of your journey and there is no finish line…only more starting lines.
Goals will keep you going and friends will keep you motivated.

THERE IS NO FINISH LINE Runners run. See how goals can keep you going
and friends keep you motivated.

RELATED ARTICLE: RUNNER’S LINGO Talk the talk. Speaking the language will
make you every bit the runner you are.

Run and train with the global
Nike+ Run Club community.

Track your route, distance, pace
and time with the ultimate
running app.

Run smarter and train better
with over 100 workouts created
by Nike Master Trainers.

