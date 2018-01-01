GPS

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) lets you send and receive text messages, answer phone calls,

and receive notifications when it's connected to your iPhone via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The built-in

GPS works independently of your iPhone for distance, pace and route mapping in workouts.



GPS + Cellular

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) has all the same features as above, as well as

built-in cellular. It gives you the freedom to send and receive text messages, answer

phone calls and receive notifications even when you don't have your iPhone with you.