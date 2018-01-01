ADDED TO BAG
APNW_CellularProvider_LTE

CELLULAR CARRIER INFORMATION Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 and Series 3 allow you to make a call, send a text and
stream music from your wrist—all without your phone. To see which networks in your
country or region offer cellular service for Apple Watch, refer to the chart below.*

APNW_CellularProvider_LTE

MODEL NUMBER

BAND SUPPORT

COUNTRY OR REGION

SUPPORTED CARRIERS

APPLE WATCH NIKE+ SERIES 4 Model A1975 (40mm)
Model A1976 (44mm)

LTE
 2 (1900 MHz)
4 (AWS)
5 (850 MHz)
12 (700 MHz)
13 (700c MHz)
17 (700b MHz)
18 (800 MHz)
19 (800 MHz)
25 (1900 MHz)
26 (800 MHz)
41 (TD 2500) UMTS 800 MHz
1700 MHz
1900 MHz

UNITED STATES

CANADA

PUERTO RICO

APPLE WATCH NIKE+ SERIES 4

C Spire**

US Cellular**

Rogers

APNW_CellularProvider_LTE

MODEL NUMBER

BAND SUPPORT

COUNTRY OR REGION

SUPPORTED CARRIERS

APPLE WATCH NIKE+ SERIES 4 Model A2007 (40mm)
Model A2008 (44mm)

LTE 1 (2100 MHz)
3 (1800 MHz)
5 (850 MHz)
7 (2600 MHz)
8 (900 MHz)
18 (800 MHz)
18 (800 MHz)
20 (800 DD)
41 (TD 2500)
 UMTS
 800 MHz
1700 MHz
1900 MHz

AUSTRALIA

FRANCE

GERMANY

JAPAN

SWITZERLAND

UNITED KINGDOM

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Etisalat

TAIWAN

APT**

Chunghwa Telecom**

FarEasTone**

Taiwan Mobile

THAILAND

AIS**

dtac**

TrueMove H

SWEDEN

SPAIN

SINGAPORE

Singtel

KOREA

SK Telecom**

LG U+**

ITALY

HONG KONG This product has been optimised
for use in Hong Kong and will not
work in mainland China.

1O1O**

3

China Mobile Hong Kong

csl**

SmarTone

Vodafone

DENMARK

CHINA Service availability and supported
cities for Apple Watch are determined
by each carrier and could be delayed
or suspended. Contact your carrier
for service and city details.

China Mobile Currently not available.

China Telecom Coming 2018.

China Unicom Cellular Service available in
Shanghai, Guangzhou,
Changsha, Shenzhen,
Tianjin, Wuhan, Zhengzhou.

APNW_CellularProvider_LTE

MODEL NUMBER

BAND SUPPORT

COUNTRY OR REGION

SUPPORTED CARRIERS

APPLE WATCH NIKE+ SERIES 3 Model A1860 (38mm)
Model A1861 (42mm)

LTE
 2 (1900 MHz)
4 (AWS)
5 (850 MHz)
12 (700 MHz)
13 (700c MHz)
17 (700b MHz)
18 (800 MHz)
19 (800 MHz)
25 (1900 MHz)
26 (800 MHz)
41 (TD 2500) UMTS 800 MHz
850 MHz
1700 MHz
1900 MHz

UNITED STATES

CANADA

PUERTO RICO

APPLE WATCH NIKE+ SERIES 3

MEXICO

AT&T

C Spire**

US Cellular**

Rogers

Telcel

APNW_CellularProvider_LTE

MODEL NUMBER

BAND SUPPORT

COUNTRY OR REGION

SUPPORTED CARRIERS

APPLE WATCH NIKE+ SERIES 3 Model A1889 (38mm)
Model A1891 (42mm)

LTE 1 (2100 MHz)
3 (1800 MHz)
5 (850 MHz)
7 (2600 MHz)
8 (900 MHz)
18 (800 MHz)
19 (800 MHz)
20 (800 DD)
26 (800 MHz)
 UMTS
 800 MHz
850 MHz
1700 MHz
1900 MHz

AUSTRALIA

FRANCE

GERMANY

JAPAN

SWITZERLAND

UNITED KINGDOM

Swisscom

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Etisalat

TAIWAN

APT**

Chunghwa Telecom**

FarEasTone**

Taiwan Mobile

THAILAND

AIS**

dtac**

TrueMove H

SWEDEN

Tre

SPAIN

SINGAPORE

Singtel

KOREA

SK Telecom**

LG U+**

ITALY

HONG KONG This product has been optimised
for use in Hong Kong and will not
work in mainland China.

1O1O**

3

China Mobile Hong Kong

csl**

SmarTone

Vodafone

DENMARK

BRAZIL

Claro

APNW_CellularProvider_LTE

MODEL NUMBER

BAND SUPPORT

COUNTRY OR REGION

SUPPORTED CARRIERS

APPLE WATCH NIKE+ SERIES 3 Model A1890 (38mm)
Model A1892 (42mm)

LTE 1 (2100 MHz)
3 (1800 MHz)
39 (TD 1900)
40 (TD 2300)
41 (TD 2500) UMTS 2100 MHz

CHINA Service availability and supported
cities for Apple Watch are determined
by each carrier and could be delayed
or suspended. Contact your carrier
for service and city details.

China Mobile Currently not available. China Telecom Coming 2018.

APNW_CellularProvider_LTE

* Apple Watch and iPhone service provider must be the same. Not available with all service providers. Not all service providers support enterprise accounts.
Check with your employer and service provider. Roaming is not available outside your carrier network's coverage area. Wireless service plan required for cellular service.
Contact your service provider for more details. Check www.apple.com/watch/cellular for participating wireless carriers and eligibility.
 ** UMTS not supported. Contact your service provider for more details.

Loading