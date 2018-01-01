Blake Griffin

POWER FORWARD

Blake Griffin can be found above the rim. The versatile power forward has made a career out of posterizing

the opposition, raising the bar for in-game acrobatics and showmanship. His air-bending effort to win the slam-dunk

contest left rims and some of the league’s best centers shaking. He and Jordan teammate Chris Paul are the mayors

of lob city, putting Los Angeles in title contention for the first time in franchise history. With his brother Taylor, Blake

created The Griffin Family Relief Fund. After a tornado devastated Moore, Oklahoma, Blake set up

Project Smile Moore as part of a long-term plan to help rebuild the affected community.