Equality isn't a game. But achieving it will be our greatest victory. That's why we keep playing, Until We All Win.

Our Athletes

Ramla Ali - Featherweight Champion Boxer

"It’s fantastic to feel united. This is how we take a step forward. Together."

Tammy Abraham - Professional Footballer

"Grassroots projects back in my home borough are helping  to make football more inclusive."

Alex Scott - Ex Professional Footballer

Kadeen Corbin - International Netballer

Raheem Sterling - Professional Footballer

"Sport has the ability to create role models, from every background and culture."

Eartha Pond – Ex Professional Footballer

CJ Ujah - Sprinter

"I feel in the UK massive improvements are being made.  We are heading in the right direction."

Sasha Corbin - International Netballer

Adebayo Akinfenwa - Professional Footballer

"We are making strides forward. Having the conversation is step 1."

Daryll Neita - Sprinter

"Track & Field has put black British athletes on the map.  We're setting the standard for diversity."

Ryan Bertrand - Professional Footballer

"We're seeing encouraging work that is having a positive impact."

Perri Shakes-Drayton - Sprinter

"We can at least talk about it now. I feel like we are finally being listened to.”

Jawahir Roble – Football Referee

Ledley King – Ex Pro Footballer

Kare Adenegan - Champion T34 Racer

Celebrate With Us

This exhibition tells the story of black British sporting excellence from the past, present and future at NikeTown London. Step into the Black History Month photobooth and capture an image that symbolises solidarity and celebrates black British contributions to sport.

Sported X Nike

Nike is proud to support numerous local organisations providing services to underrepresented youth, including black British youth. We're partnering with Sported for the next year to mentor 12 entrepreneurial young Londoners who are inspiring and enabling the next generation to play more sport in their local communities.

Learn More

Yolanda Mutale

Alfie Kungu

Naomi Anderson-Subryan

The Artists Behind The Work

We’ve partnered with three British artists who have created illustrations to express their interpretation of black British sports - past, present and future.

Black History Month UK Jersey

In celebration of the most influential black British athletes and their contribution to sport we have launched a  Black History Month UK jersey. Designed as a symbol of solidarity and a shared identity. Beyond the aesthetic  this bold visual is all about making a positive statement and inspiring change.

Shop

Unlock More

Download the Nike App and unlock access to everything Nike has created in celebration of Black History Month.

Download The Nike App