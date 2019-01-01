Equality isn't a game. But achieving it will be our greatest victory. That's why we keep playing, Until We All Win.
Celebrate With Us
This exhibition tells the story of black British sporting excellence from the past, present and future at NikeTown London. Step into the Black History Month photobooth and capture an image that symbolises solidarity and celebrates black British contributions to sport.
Sported X Nike
Nike is proud to support numerous local organisations providing services to underrepresented youth, including black British youth. We're partnering with Sported for the next year to mentor 12 entrepreneurial young Londoners who are inspiring and enabling the next generation to play more sport in their local communities.
The Artists Behind The Work
We’ve partnered with three British artists who have created illustrations to express their interpretation of black British sports - past, present and future.