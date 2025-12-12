Nike Mind Technology Is the Inaugural Brainchild from the Nike Mind Science Department

It's no secret that consistent workouts and strong discipline build good athletes. However, becoming exceptional requires something that's often overlooked: the mental toughness and confidence to cope with the pressures of competition.

To help athletes hone this skill, the Nike Mind Science Department spent the last several years examining the unconscious aspects of sport preparation, performance, recovery and mindset—and how products can interact with these elements to meet both the physical and mental needs of athletes. They also applied what researchers know about sensorimotor neuroscience to understand athletes more holistically, setting out to find solutions that help them train optimally, perform at their mental peak and recover more effectively.

The result of this work is Nike Mind technology, which has been integrated into a line of footwear—the first Nike shoes to blend neuroscience with design to support pre-game routine and post-game recovery.

"Nike Mind is a new sensory-footwear concept that helps reawaken the foot, the body and the mind", says Eric Avar, VP, creative director, Innovation. "It represents a new paradigm of performance and how we can potentially make athletes better in the future".