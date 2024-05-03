New maternity options at Nike: a wearable pumping sports bra and EasyOn pregnancy and postnatal shoes

New maternity options at Nike: a wearable pumping sports bra and EasyOn pregnancy and post-natal shoes
Product news
Nike debuts two new activewear maternity items to its growing Nike (M) collection.
What to know:
- Nike teams have introduced two new must-have workout styles to support you through pregnancy and post-natal: a versatile, wearable pump-compatible sports bra and easy-on walking shoes.
- The Nike (M) collection is growing with a new maternity workout dress and updated maternity workout tees, tank tops, shorts and leggings.
- The Nike Training Club App is adding new expert-guided post-natal workouts to the (M)ove Like a Mother training plan.
Virtually everything changes during pregnancy and new parenthood. Whatever your life stage, you can rely on Nike for high-quality, versatile workout wear designed with your unique needs in mind. In collaboration with new mums and post-natal people, Nike teams have created a wearable pump-compatible sports bra and its first EasyOn pregnancy and post-natal shoe.
"We believe innovating for motherhood is as important as any other Nike innovation", Nike Director of Lifestyle Footwear Product, Kelly O'Connor, says.
Fanny Ho, Nike senior manager, design innovation, says, "So many mothers and passion partners hustled to create these products because we knew that mothers needed them yesterday".
The Nike (M) Swoosh Bra was designed to offer the flexible structure new parents need and have been missing. It stays on and stays put for nursing or pumping—even in the middle of a workout.
The Swoosh Bra features:
- Wearable pump compatibility
- One-strap drop-down for nursing
- Adjustable band and cups to expand with changing bodies
- Moisture-managing material to help prevent visible milk leaks (Nike Leak Protection: Breast Milk)
- Padded foam straps to reduce pain on pressure points
- Mesh layers for comfortable breathability
Most nursing sports bras are "either too stretchy and unsupportive or they're too structured and can't expand to adjust to hourly breast size fluctuations or wearable breast pumps", Ho says. "We spoke to countless women throughout this project who felt they were always having to compromise between comfort and support, and we wanted to create a product that could give them both".
"As a busy mum who likes to work out, having something that you can just throw on and know that you can get your workout in, but also pump and breastfeed whenever you need to, is so essential", Nike Well Collective Trainer and Ante-Natal fitness specialist Betina Gozo says about wearing the Swoosh Bra.
The Nike Reina EasyOn shoe has you covered from everyday wear to low-impact movement throughout and beyond pregnancy.
Nike's first-ever maternity shoe features:
- Hands-free, slip-on wear
- Supported comfort for tired feet
- Wider stance and Waffle traction for stability
- An adjustable sock liner (the Nike My-Fit Sockliner) to accommodate foot swelling
"We wanted this shoe to meet the varying and new needs that expecting and post-natal mothers have—ease of entry, adjustability and additional stability and comfort", O'Connor says. "As a mother of two, I wish I'd had the Nike Reina during my pregnancies".
Nike is also expanding the Nike (M) collection with a brand-new maternity workout dress and refreshed maternity workout tees, tank tops, shorts and leggings. Plus, the Nike Training Club App is adding new expert-guided post-natal exercise routines to the (M)ove Like a Mother training plan.
The Nike (M) Swoosh Bra and Nike (M) collection are available at Nike.com and selected retail stores. You'll find the Nike Reina EasyOn shoe starting in May 2024 at Nike.com and selected retail stores.
Words by Sarah duRivage-Jacobs