The All-New Nike ACG Zegama: The Ultimate Trail-Running Shoe for Tackling Tough Terrain
Product News
Lightweight and exceptionally comfortable, the ACG Zegama is equipped to support athletes in the most challenging conditions thanks to its rugged, secure and durable construction.
- The most rugged model in the All Conditions running footwear selection, the Nike ACG Zegama combines premium cushioning, protection and traction to support runners navigating the world's wildest terrain in all conditions, all day and night.
- The Nike ACG Zegama features the latest in innovative trail running technologies developed with feedback from elite athletes who put the shoe to the test in realistic conditions.
- Enhancements to the Zegama include a dynamic ZoomX and Cushlon 3.0 combination midsole for dynamic energy return and stability and an improved Vibram Megagrip outsole for all-terrain traction.
- The Nike ACG Zegama makes its way to Nike.com and select retailers in summer 2026.
Make way for the ultimate Nike trail-running shoe for mountainous terrain. The ACG Zegama is the latest iteration of the popular Nike Zegama and the most rugged All Conditions footwear model. It offers the premium cushioning, protection and traction necessary for runners navigating long distances in unpredictable conditions at all times of day and night.
Drawing on Nike ACG's legacy of creating footwear that's light, fast and fit for the trail, the ACG Zegama is enhanced with the latest technologies and informed by extensive preliminary testing conducted not only via in-house development but also out in the real world by a group of elite athletes who form the Nike All Conditions Racing Department.
"The ACG Zegama is designed, tested and engineered for max cushioning and comfort for the most rugged trail adventures", says Nike ACG Footwear director Brenden McAleese. "Thanks to feedback from athletes who push the limits, we've obsessed every detail to ensure the ACG Zegama can handle any distance. From the moment you lace up, the wider toe box and trail-tuned ZoomX foam are noticeable, helping you venture into wild, technical terrain in confidence".
Enhanced with forward-thinking technologies based on feedback from athlete testing done during its development, the Nike ACG Zegama feels lightweight, ultra-cushioned and responsive, yet also stable on unpredictable, uneven trails. This seeming paradox is the result of an exposed combination midsole constructed of Nike ZoomX and Cushlon 3.0 foam. Even more unique is the placement of these technologies below the foot.
This cutting-edge midsole construction is only the start of what makes the Nike ACG Zegama the ideal trail-running shoe. The confidence wearers feel when navigating rocky terrain in unreliable wet and dry weather conditions for multiple days at a time is no coincidence—a Vibram Megagrip outsole with an improved lug pattern and strategic rubber coverage is incorporated for enhanced traction and durability. In addition, a forefoot rock plate helps runners move across rocky trails, while a modified heel bump improves foot placement in technical terrain.
"The ACG Zegama has the same comfort and stability as its predecessor, which I already loved as a daily trainer, and adds more responsiveness that makes it really fun to race in", says All Conditions Racing Department athlete Caleb Olson, winner of the 2025 Western States Endurance Run. "It's a sturdy shoe that's a great option for more technical races, when I'm moving through rocky terrain and need my feet to be comfortable and cushioned all day".
The forward-thinking design of the ACG Zegama also provides a more comfortable and accommodating fit for long distances. This is thanks to extra room in the forefoot and toe box, along with padding in the tongue and heel. Additionally, a fit band adds midfoot support and consistent lockdown, so wearers can feel secure in the protection that the Nike ACG Zegama provides. Plus, a stretchier, more adaptive gaiter helps prevent rocks and debris from making their way inside the shoe.
Every feature and enhancement of the shoe is thanks to feedback from the Nike All Conditions Racing Department, whose athletes wore the ACG Zegama in a variety of realistic mountainous conditions around the world, covering distances of up to 100 miles and for durations as long as eight weeks. No stone was left unturned.
"I first tried the ACG Zegama a few days before a major race on a ridiculously steep and rocky course", says Tyler Green, a two-time Western States runner-up and member of the All Conditions Racing Department. "The shoe feels excellent right out of the box. The traction is stellar. And, of course, it looks really good".
The Nike ACG Zegama, set for a summer 2026 release, will be available at nike.com and select retailers.