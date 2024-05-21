Free delivery on orders £50+ (Nike Members) and £99+ (Guests). Otherwise £4.50 delivery. Learn more.
Let her compete
Coaching girls guide
Experts say that girls do better physically, mentally, emotionally and socially when they get the chance to play. But today, girls are dropping out of sport at twice the rate of boys. As part of Nike's work with community partners and experts to reverse this drop-out trend, we created the "Coaching girls guide": a resource to help mentor, empower and support young athletes.
Girls love to play and play hard. The research backs us up on this: three-quarters of girls say things related to competition are what they like most about sport. They also like to play on teams that emphasise both winning and fun. We know girls aren't fragile and they aren't any more likely to get hurt than boys. First and foremost, they want to play.
This doesn't mean you must have an all-out practice game or keep score at every training session. It does mean you should find ways to engage girls in friendly competition while learning key skills.
The best types of games are ones that get kids moving and keep downtime to a minimum. Games that teach communication, teamwork, problem-solving and movement skills are all great. Here are some fun, easy activities to teach these concepts and help girls get moving.
We want kids to move as much as possible—and that's what they want too—so be sure to modify games like tig, where kids are traditionally eliminated. For example, in a modified version of tig, being caught simply means that the player has to freeze for five seconds and shout out the name of their favourite athlete or team. Then, the player jumps up and gets back in the game.
Being able to compete also means girls have to have the right apparel—not just for their sport, but for their bodies. If a girl seems uncomfortable or is suddenly choosing to sit out, she might need personal gear like a sports bra. Address it in the most appropriate way for the girl, with a parent or caregiver, to ensure she can play safely and comfortably.
Setting her up for success
- Set personal goals
Choose activities that allow girls to measure their progress over time—essentially encouraging them to compete with themselves. Anything with repetition, speed, height or distance can be easily tracked, allowing girls to know when they've achieved their personal best. And when that happens, be sure to celebrate!
- Get right back in
Prioritise activities that keep kids moving constantly. That means avoiding (or modifying) activities that require standing in a queue, waiting to play or being eliminated. Set up stations to minimise queuing time and have kids work on movement skills when they go from one station to the next. In elimination games, find ways for players to get back in the game quickly, such as getting "unfrozen" by a teammate.
- Compete as a whole team
During training, build in games that require kids to work together as a team to solve a challenge. For example, they might have to agree on a strategy to complete an obstacle course without ever being more than arm's length apart from each other. Relay races are also great, along with any other games in which the group has a shared goal.