Once there was a girl who ran so much that her mother nicknamed her “horse.” When Jawahir was a kid, she and her eight brothers were always playing football. They played in the garden, they played in the front yard, they even played in the house!

When she grew up, JJ decided to build her career around football. She became the first Muslim woman referee in the U.K.. Then, one day, JJ noticed her seven nieces were bursting with energy—they needed an outlet. She thought back to her days of playing football with her brothers and saw another opportunity to stay involved in football: she’d become their coach.

At their first practice, JJ started with the basics. She showed the girls what part of their feet to kick with and she cheered them on as they sprinted up and down the field. JJ guided the seven smiling girls through drills, encouraging her nieces to run a little bit faster and kick a little bit harder. It felt just like her childhood.