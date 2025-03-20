How to wash hoodies: a step-by-step guide to removing stains, washing and drying
Product care
Follow these steps to prevent staining, shrinking and fading while keeping your sweatshirt soft and fluffy.
A great hoodie is super versatile. It can be worn with jeans for a casual look or as an extra layer at the gym or after a game. When you find one you love, it makes sense that you'd never want to take it off—not even to toss it into the washing machine. But to keep it looking fresh so you can enjoy it for years to come, careful washing is a must.
This task might feel easier said than done. Hoodies often have prints that can fade or they are made from materials that may shrink or lose their shape if mishandled—and let's not forget how annoying it is when the hood string falls out after your hoodie has been in the wash. Thankfully, keeping your favourite hoodies looking great isn't complicated. These step-by-step tips can make washing them easier and help keep your sweatshirts looking new for much longer.
How to wash hoodies
Sure, you know how to do the laundry, but these tricks of the trade can help you nail your approach to washing hoodies. But before you toss a garment into the machine, always check the care instructions on the label. The label should tell you if you should avoid the washing machine altogether or if the item requires dry cleaning, for example.
1. Don't wash hoodies after every wear
If doing the laundry is your most dreaded household chore, this suggestion is probably music to your ears. For laundry such as dirty workout clothes, washing after every wear is a must. But this is not the case with a hoodie. Washing it only after you wear it five or six times is perfectly fine.
Generally speaking, the more you wash and throw clothing into the dryer, the quicker it fades. Frequent washing can also cause fabrics to lose their shape and colour or cause them to bobble, which is when the threads break down and form those annoying little fluffy balls. So when it comes to cleaning your hoodie, less is more. If you're concerned about how it smells between washes, consider using anti-odour fabric spray to neutralise odours.
2. Pre-treat stains
Before you wash hoodies, it pays to look for stains so you can treat them before you run your garment through the wash. The methods below are tried and tested, but applying stain solutions to a small, inconspicuous area is recommended, to ensure they don't damage or discolour your hoodie, before treating stains in more obvious areas. And remember to be gentle with your items when fighting stains—especially those made from special performance fabrics. Rubbing them too aggressively can break down the fibres.
- For colourful hoodies with grass and food stains: a colour-safe shop-bought stain remover can work magic on all kinds of things, including blood, grass and coffee.
- For white hoodies with sweat stains: mix equal parts white vinegar and water together and spray the solution onto the stain right before popping it into the wash.
- For white and coloured fabrics with oil-based stains: salad dressing or greasy food stains should not be treated with water. The best remedy is to act quickly before the stain sets. Start by gently pressing on the stain with a dry paper towel to remove the excess oil. Then, apply some washing-up liquid and let it sit for a while before running it through the wash. Before drying your hoodie, make sure the oil stain has been completely removed. If it hasn't, run it through the wash again. Putting it in the dryer can cause the stain to set permanently.
Related: How to get sweat stains out of tops
3. Wash with similar items
Try to keep similar types of fabrics and clothing together when you wash them. For example, separate colours (dark vs. light) and then sort further if anything in your washing basket is heavily soiled. Items that are super stinky, sweaty or stained should be washed on their own to prevent dirt and stains from transferring to other items. Washing these items in a separate load will also allow them to be cleaned more effectively.
4. Turn the hoodie inside out
Before you throw your hoodie into the washing machine, turn it inside out to protect the outside fabric. This helps prevent the colour from bleeding and keeps the outer layer from rubbing against other garments in the wash.
Also, zip it up to help stop it from snagging on other items in the machine. If your hoodie comes with a drawstring, tie up the string to prevent it from slipping out during the wash.
5. Use cold water
When in doubt, read the care label before tossing any important articles into the wash. Generally speaking, cold water is less likely to shrink, fade or ruin clothes, especially anything made from cotton. Cold water can also reduce wrinkles, which saves both time and the energy costs associated with ironing. Your best bet with hoodies is washing with cold water on a gentle cycle.
When you use hot water, about 90 percent of your washing machine's energy goes towards heating the water. Using cold water to wash your clothes eliminates this energy, which reduces your monthly bills and decreases your carbon footprint.
If you have the time, an even more sustainable method is to hand-wash your hoodie. Just soak it for 20 minutes with a bit of detergent and cold water, then rinse it in a small basin.
6. Protect your hoodie from excess friction
Doing the laundry can be tedious, but resist the urge to overstuff your washing machine. To protect your hoodie, it should have plenty of space for movement in the washing cycle. This cuts back on excess friction, which may damage your clothing over time.
To further protect your hoodie from rubbing against other garments in the washing machine, consider putting it inside a mesh laundry bag before you wash it. These mesh, lightweight drawstring bags are designed to let detergent pass through the netting to wash the clothing while keeping it separate from other items in the wash.
7. Choose your detergent wisely
While it's fine to use normal detergent, you may want to consider using a mild detergent to extend the life of your hoodie. Mild detergents are made specifically for delicate materials such as silk, wool and cotton. If you're more concerned about keeping the colour of your hoodie bright and fade-free, try a colour-preserving detergent.
You may have heard vinegar can be used for everything from unclogging drains to cleaning your hair, and it works with clothing, too. Just add a little bit to your washing machine, along with gentle detergent. This helps keep darker colours from bleeding into each other and acts as a natural fabric softener.
A quick note on what not to use. To extend the life of your hoodie, run your load without fabric softener. Yes, it can help remove wrinkles and keep your clothes smelling fresh, but it builds up a waxy substance on clothing over time. This waxy coating causes fabrics to be less absorbent, which can pose a problem if you're washing moisture-wicking workout clothes (such as Nike Dri-FIT).
8. Skip the dryer
It can be tempting to toss your entire load of washing into the dryer, but if your goal is to extend the life of your hoodie and ward off shrinking, you should consider air-drying your garment indoors. Direct sunlight can cause colours to fade, so dry it flat on a drying rack or hang it in a cool, dry room.
If you don't have time to let your hoodie air-dry, pop a few wool dryer balls into the machine. As the machine rotates, they bounce off the dryer drum and into your clothing. This bouncing helps the air in the machine circulate more efficiently, reducing drying time and, in turn, putting less stress on the fabric of your clothing. They can also help soften clothing and reduce wrinkles and static cling—a win-win!
Words by Dana Leigh Smith