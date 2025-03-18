How to style a hoodie
Styling tips
Comfort meets style with these cosy hoodies by Nike.
However you'd define your personal style, odds are that you have a hooded sweatshirt sitting in one drawer or another. This sporty-meets-cosy staple isn't just for lounging on the sofa or throwing on post-training, it's a fashion statement all by itself. Nike's range of hoodies, from colourful to sleek, allows you to go about your day in comfort and style.
What looks good with a hoodie? It all depends on where you're planning to wear it. You can hit the gym with a simple grey hoodie styled over a fitted top and paired with leggings or matching joggers. For occasions when you want to be more playful, layer it under a colourful fleece jacket or wear it with a tennis skirt—these ageless combinations feel fresh when you pick the right pieces. The key to pulling off a good hoodie outfit is to balance your proportions. Use an oversized silhouette to counter fitted bottoms or try a cropped style paired with relaxed joggers. You can colour-coordinate a matching ensemble for a sleeker look or try a bold sweatshirt to make a neutral outfit pop.
Below, find four easy outfit ideas for styling a hoodie in a way that feels true to you.
1. A hoodie with a jacket and cargo trousers
Have tickets to an upcoming sporting event? Or maybe you're meeting a friend for a casual dinner catch-up? A hoodie is an option that will keep you warm in a breezy arena or a chilly restaurant, without sacrificing your casual-cool look. Start with a simple pullover hoodie such as the Nike Sportswear Club Fleece. Outdoorsy-yet-trendy staples, like a fleece zip-up jacket layered over a top and paired with cargo trousers, play into the effortless vibe, while Nike Blazer sneakers add a final smooth touch.
2. A hoodie with leggings and a mini tank top
On chilly weekend mornings when you're running errands or swinging by Pilates class, you want an outfit that's easy and comfortable, not fussy. Layering a zip-up hoodie over your fitted workout staples creates the kind of outfit that you can slide into in two minutes flat as you rush out the door. Try pieces in coordinated neutrals for an elevated look. Timeless Air Force 1s play into the sleek vibe.
3. A hoodie with biker shorts and a gilet
When you're styling a hoodie with biker shorts, it's all about getting the proportions right. An oversized hoodie balances out the fitted look below the waist. For the gym or a coffee run, you can throw on a cosy gilet, beanie and pair of sporty sneakers to complete the look. A good hoodie outfit embraces the soft, relaxed feel of your sweatshirt. The Phoenix Fleece's roomy fit and unique details make it a standout.
4. A hoodie with joggers
Some days, there's nowhere to be but relaxing on your sofa. That's when you'll want to lean into a full tracksuit, with a coordinated hoodie and tracksuit bottoms. Matching your top and bottoms, like with this fleece-lined ACG pullover hoodie and joggers, is an instant hack to feeling pulled together, even when your only plan is to take it easy. If you do end up leaving the house, throw on a baseball cap and the coolest sneakers you own. No one will guess you just got off the sofa.
Add Dynamic Air
If you already have your hoodie of choice on lock, one easy way to refresh your look is by swapping your usual footwear for a bold sneaker. From a style standpoint, the Nike Air Max Dn8 is designed for days when you're stepping out of your comfort zone, an all-eyes-on-me silhouette available in a range of bright colourways.
From a function perspective, the Dn8's two Air units and eight dynamic tubes allow for the transfer of pressure as you roll from heel to toe. That means maximum comfort whether you're sweating it out at the gym or spending a night on the dance floor. It's a shoe designed to be just as versatile as your favourite hoodie.
Words by Aemilia Madden