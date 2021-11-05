Category: Athletes - Emma Raducanu Homecoming

Athletes
The LDN Homecoming With Emma Raducanu
The first qualifier in history to win a Tennis Grand Slam. We welcomed the inspiring champion Emma Raducanu back to her home turf in London as young fans awaited to meet a new hometown hero.
Greater London’s Grand Slam Champion.
We partnered with young tennis players and welcomed GB tennis star Emma Raducanu for an exclusive and special takeover at NikeTown London.
In this intimate experience, Emma was welcomed back to her home city by lucky Nike members who got the unique chance to meet and take some personal selfies with the local champion.
On the evening, our young members tested out the speed of their serve, playing fiercely competitive games of mini tennis and repped their home boroughs through specially embroidered badges on limited edition tees.
Teen tennis fans from local clubs across London also got the rare chance to ask some ace questions and left feeling inspired after listening to motivational advice from a new homegrown hero. Nike Members also heard some surprise questions from the Nike family including the England Lionesses, Liverpool F.C. Captain Jordan Henderson and fellow Bromley bred athlete and World Champion Dina Asher-Smith.
