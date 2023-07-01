Grace Geyoro - Football Stories - Nike

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In Partnership With Rebel Girls
Grace Geyoro
Grace has been proving the doubters wrong from the first time she kicked a ball. Discover her story and how she became a star for club and country.
Grace Geyoro. Midfielder, French. Born: 2 July, 1997.
When Grace Geyoro was eight years old, she stepped onto the football pitch in her hometown of Orleáns, France. Around her was a squad full of boys. Grace was the first—and only—girl on the team.
“Keep going. Always.”
— Grace Geyoro