How to Find Confidence, According to Former Elite Swimmer Amanda Beard

Amanda Beard grew up in the spotlight. She graced the Olympic podium by 14, racked up eight USA Swimming national titles and appeared on the covers of numerous sports and lifestyle magazines. But with the glamour and glory came intense media scrutiny that led her to struggle with body dysmorphia, depression and self-harm. On this episode, Amanda joins host Jaclyn Byrer to share her coming-of-age story as a young woman in professional sport. She speaks about pressures specific to female athletes and explains why they can be so harmful. Having found confidence and happiness since her early days in the pool, she also tells us how athletes and their support systems can prioritise self-worth and well-being.