How to Get Rest, According to Dr Saundra Dalton-Smith

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Trained Podcast: Learn How to Rest With Dr Dalton-Smith
Coaching
There's no one-size-fits-all way to feel fully rejuvenated. Hear how you can fight fatigue with this doctor's seven types of rest.
Trained is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.
Most of us equate feeling tired with needing more sleep. But according to Saundra Dalton-Smith, MD, that only scratches the surface of what it really means to be rested. Through her research, the internal-medicine doctor and founder of Restorasis identified seven types of rest that cut across all socioeconomic, cultural and racial barriers. On this episode, she joins host Jaclyn Byrer to give us a thorough break-down of what these are and how to know when we're getting enough of each. Whether you're a worn-down athlete, a worn-out parent or an overworked employee, Dr Dalton-Smith assures us that her restorative practices aren't additions to our to-do lists, they're daily habits that can help us all become our optimal selves.
"Rest is about restoration, restoring the parts of us that get depleted, the parts of us that get drained when we're doing whatever different activities are a part of our life".
Saundra Dalton-Smith
MD, internal-medicine doctor and founder of Restorasis
Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Jaclyn at trained@nike.com and she'll see what she can do.