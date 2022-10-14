The Best Nike Polos for Men
Buying Guide
Whether you're heading to the links, the office or an evening out, when the situation calls for a collared shirt, Nike polos have you covered.
For Some Flair: Nike Lifestyle Polos
From bold, floral prints to bright colours to sleek, minimal design, Nike lifestyle polos don't sacrifice comfort for style. They have a roomy fit and Nike Dri-FIT Technology to wick away sweat.
Thanks to a blend of cotton and polyester, collars won't curl at the edges, fabric won't pill and the shirt won't lose its shape. With proper cleaning, the Nike lifestyle polo will maintain its like-new look wash after wash.
For the Golf Course: Nike Golf Polos
This collection of golf polos is available in a variety of shades, including classic shades. There are also options for slim-fit, long-sleeve and roomier builds. Nike golf polos include Dri-FIT Technology, meaning you'll remain dry and comfortable far past the 18th green.
(Related: 5 Nike Budget-Friendly Nike Gift Ideas for Golfers)
For the Court: Nike Tennis Polos
Nike tennis polos feature sleeves that let you swing, serve and volley without fabric bunching or seams tugging. Slightly stretchy fabric is designed to move with you, whether bending over to pick up a ball or reaching for a lob shot.
Dri-FIT Technology will help keep you as cool and dry at the end of a long set as when you first slipped it on. Choose a tennis polo in a striking solid or with a subtle stripe on the sleeve. Or go bold with Rafael Nadal's signature bull logo emblazoned on the chest.
(Related: Tennis Drills That Can Improve Your Game, According to Coaches)
For the Court: Nike Tennis Polos
Nike tennis polos feature sleeves that let you swing, serve and volley without fabric bunching or seams tugging. Slightly stretchy fabric is designed to move with you, whether bending over to pick up a ball or reaching for a lob shot.
Dri-FIT Technology will help keep you as cool and dry at the end of a long set as when you first slipped it on. Choose a tennis polo in a striking solid or with a subtle stripe on the sleeve. Or go bold with Rafael Nadal's signature bull logo emblazoned on the chest.
(Related: Tennis Drills That Can Improve Your Game, According to Coaches)
Words by Greg Presto