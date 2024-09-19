The best Nike basketball shorts for kids

Whether they're a future NBA player or a casual hoop shooter, the young basketballer in your life will need a pair of basketball shorts to help them make the most of their time on the court.

Thanks to sweat-wicking fabric, a loose fit for quick movements cross-court and an elastic waistband that won't slip, the best basketball shorts for kids let them keep their focus on the court—no need to fuss or adjust what they're wearing. Whether you have the next LeBron, Sabrina Ionescu or Giannis on your hands, you can rest easy knowing they've got the gear for the task at hand.

Once you've stocked up on the best kids' basketball shorts, you can complete the look with Nike's tees, jerseys and basketball shoes to ensure they'll have their full kit ready.

Ahead, shop the best kids' basketball shorts from Nike.